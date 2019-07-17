You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil falls as Iran tensions seen easing

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 6:38 AM

nz_oiljack_170719.jpg
Oil prices turned lower on Tuesday, falling more than 3 per cent after US President Donald Trump said progress has been made with Iran, signaling tensions could ease in the Mideast.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices turned lower on Tuesday, falling more than 3 per cent after US President Donald Trump said progress has been made with Iran, signaling tensions could ease in the Mideast.

Brent crude futures fell US$2.13 a barrel, or 3.2 per cent, to settle at US$64.35. The international benchmark hit a session high of US$67.09 earlier in the day.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at US$57.62 a barrel, down US$1.96, or 3.3 per cent. The US benchmark hit a session high of US$60.06 early in the trading day.

"What were tailwinds have become headwinds," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York. He said the same US-Iran tensions that had driven prices higher earlier in the session put a damper on the market after Mr Trump's comments.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump on Tuesday said a lot of progress had been made with Iran and that he was not looking for regime change in the country.

Mr Trump, who made the remarks at a Cabinet meeting in the White House, did not give details about the progress, but US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the meeting Iran had said it was prepared to negotiate about its missile programme.

Tensions between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program have previously lent support to oil futures, given the potential for a price spike should the situation deteriorate.

Uncertainty about China's economic prospects also pressured prices lower after data on Monday showed growth in the country had slowed to 6.2 per cent from a year earlier, the weakest pace in at least 27 years.

Additionally, US oil companies on Monday began restoring some of the nearly 74 per cent of production that was shut at platforms in the Gulf of Mexico because of Hurricane Barry.

Workers were returning to the more than 280 production platforms that had been evacuated. It can take several days for full production to resume.

The storm will probably result in a noticeable decline in US crude oil stocks this week, analysts at Commerzbank said.

Inventory data will be published by the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday evening, and by the US Department of Energy on Wednesday.

Some say bullish inventory data is structural, and not attributable only to the storm.

"Beyond the storm we feel we're in a tightening inventory mode through August," said Phil Flynn, an analyst with Price Futures Group in Chicago.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil market crisis looks averted - for now

China promises iron ore 'market order' in meeting with steel mills

Apex making its mark in palm oil futures trading

Malaysia to challenge EU palm oil curbs at WTO

Energiewende - tackling climate change with new opportunities in business and development

Cocoa's Opec moment puts world market on track for boom and bust

Editor's Choice

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BT_20190717_JLBOS_3837019.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

BP_Hyflux_170719_12.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says Hyflux rescue deal may be worth up to S$535 million

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
5 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey

Must Read

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BT_20190717_JLBOS_3837019.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

BP_BEST World International _170719_3.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World gets SGX nod on expanded independent review

BT_20190717_LTFONG17_3837039.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
SME

Singapore firm budgets up to S$15m for a full smart factory

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly