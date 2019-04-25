You are here

Oil falls from 6-month high after fears of tight market subside

Markets are 'adequately supplied' and 'global spare production capacity remains at comfortable levels': IEA
Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

OIL prices fell on Wednesday after a report allayed concerns about tightening supply, ending a rally that took prices to their highest since early November on concerns that Opec output cuts and sanctions would take too much oil out of the market.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), a watchdog for oil consuming countries, said in a statement on Tuesday that markets are "adequately supplied" and "global spare production capacity remains at comfortable levels".

Also weighing on prices, US crude stocks rose by 6.9 million barrels last week, more than expected, data from industry group American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. IEA stocks data is due later on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures were at US$74.18 per barrel at 0848 GMT, down 33 US cents from their last close. It was the benchmark's first fall after three days of rises, but it is stilll set for its fifth consecutive weekly gain. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$65.89 per barrel, down 41 US cents from their previous settlement - not enough to steer them away from what is set to be their eighth week of gains.

Crude oil prices for spot delivery rallied after the United States said on Monday it would end all exemptions for sanctions against Iran, demanding countries halt oil imports from Tehran from May or face punitive action from Washington. China, Iran's biggest oil customer, has formally complained about the move.

The spot price surge has put the Brent forward curve into steep backwardation, in which prices for later delivery are cheaper than for prompt dispatch.

The United States has said it saw Saudi Arabia as a partner to balance oil markets. "The (Saudi) kingdom will be relied upon to work with other producers to keep markets adequately supplied," PVM said in a note.

But some analysts say the market was still fundamentally bullish. "The factors that could lead to higher prices are overwhelming," said Carsten Fritsch at Commerzbank, adding a push towards US$80 a barrel was more likely than a fall below US$70. REUTERS

READ MORE: Editorial: US crackdown on Iranian oil raises risks in fragile global climate

