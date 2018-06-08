You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil gains on Venezuela export cuts, Opec production levels

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 6:51 AM

BP_nozzle_080618_33.jpg
Global benchmark Brent crude surged nearly US$2 a barrel on Thursday, lifted by concern about a steep drop in exports from Venezuela and worries Opec may not raise production at its meeting this month.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Global benchmark Brent crude surged nearly US$2 a barrel on Thursday, lifted by concern about a steep drop in exports from Venezuela and worries Opec may not raise production at its meeting this month.

Brent crude futures settled up US$1.96 a barrel, or 2.6 per cent at US$77.32. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose US$1.22, or 1.88 per cent to US$65.95 a barrel.

Surging US production has capped gains in WTI prices, widening the grade's discount to Brent to more than US$11 a barrel.

Crude prices got an early lift on concerns about exports from Venezuela. Gains grew when Algeria's oil minister indicated Opec would focus on balancing the market rather than on rolling back production caps.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"They're all seeming to push back on the Saudis' push to raise production," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital Management in New York. "With this more than 10 percent (price) fall, they may reconsider things as we come closer to the meeting."

Opec member Venezuela, threatened with US sanctions in the midst of an economic crisis, is nearly a month behind delivering crude to customers from its main export terminals, according to shipping data. Angola has also seen output decline rapidly from its aging fields.

In Venezuela, chronic delays and production declines could soon breach state-run PDVSA's supply contracts. Tankers waiting to load more than 24 million barrels of crude, almost as much as PDVSA shipped in April, are sitting off the main oil port, according to shipping data.

Noting Venezuela's troubles and Opec's pending decision on supply, London Capital Group head of research Jasper Lawler said "oil traders could be in for an increased bout of volatility."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia have cut output since 2017 to reduce a global crude glut. The group meets in Vienna on June 22 to discuss its supply policy.

Algerian Energy Minister Mustapha Guitouni said on state radio: "What matters to us is that there is a balance between supply and demand to ensure the stability of the oil markets."

OPEC-member Iraq said on Wednesday a production increase was not on the table.

This followed an unofficial request from the United States asking Opec's effective leader Saudi Arabia to boost output.

"Venezuela's worsening economic crisis, together with ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, will remain supportive of oil prices," Abhishek Kumar, Interfax Energy senior analyst said. "Nevertheless, growing prospects for an increase in production from the ‘Opec Plus' and rising oil output from the US will cap price gains."

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Vietnam's second refinery to begin exports in June

Demand for American oil heats up as US keeps more for itself

China's solar firms urge government to rethink capacity cap, subsidy cuts

Malaysia sets aside RM3b to finance fuel subsidies

Oil demand could keep growing until 2050 in conflict-ridden world: Equinor

Oil falls on US crude build; global supply seen rising

Editor's Choice

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
4 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
5 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_WEEKEND8_3465163.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Weekend

Ultimate comeback kid

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening