Oil India calls on Singapore experts to handle gas blowout

[NEW DELHI] State-run explorer Oil India has sought help from from Singapore-based Alert Disaster Control to contain a blowout at one of its wells, the company said on Thursday.

It said the experts will reach the site shortly.

Oil India suspended operations at the well in its Baghjan oilfield in the northeastern state of Assam on May 27 after the uncontrolled gas emission.

The blowout occurred as the company tried to produce gas from a new reservoir at a depth of 3,729 metres.

The well was producing about 100,000 cubic metres of gas per day.

REUTERS