You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil jumps after US says it'll end all waivers for Iran sanctions

Mike Pompeo says eight economies that can now buy Iranian oil will have no grace period beyond May 1
Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190423_POMPEO_3760845.jpg
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday saying the Trump administration will not renew waivers that let countries buy Iranian oil without facing US sanctions, a move that risks upsetting major importers such as China and India.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Washington

THE United States on Monday said it will eliminate in May all waivers granted to eight economies allowing them to buy Iranian oil without facing US sanctions, as it ratcheted up pressure to choke off all oil revenues of the Islamic Republic.

The decision, taken by President Donald Trump, has sent oil prices to their highest in 2019, even though the White House said the US was working with top Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) exporter Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to ensure the oil market is"adequately supplied."

The sanctions were imposed as Washington pressed Iran to curtail its nuclear programme and stop backing militant proxies across the Middle East.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday reiterated that Washington's goal was to bring down exports of Iranian oil to zero and added the US had no plans to give any grace period beyond May 1 for countries to comply.

"Today I am announcing that we will no longer grant any exemptions," Mr Pompeo said in a briefing. "We are going to zero. We're going to zero across the board."

Oil prices spiked after Sunday's reports that the waivers would end and remained higher on Monday. International benchmark Brent rose 2.6 per cent to US$73.87 a barrel after earlier touching US$74.31, the highest since early November. US crude futures gained 2.4 per cent, or US$1.52 a barrel, to US$65.52. It earlier touched a high of US$65.87, a level not seen since late October. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

China steel, iron ore rise after Beijing flexes muscle

Singapore, US energy regulators to boost cooperation

Oil hits 2019 high on US plan to tighten squeeze on Iran

Singapore, US energy regulators to boost bilateral cooperation

Gold rebounds from near 4-month low, oil rally lends support

Oil prices soar by about 3% as US plans end to Iran sanction waivers

Editor's Choice

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

Chinatown Point.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m

doc7513oj9dogkemnsul6g_doc6uehutmw2ifc7kx47qu.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Guoco Midtown.png
Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand to debut flexible leasing concept at Guoco Midtown on Beach Road

doc7514fpebgyrcp5eebw2_doc742qp159uqg14hssvjjq.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Transport

Ofo loses bicycle-sharing licence in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening