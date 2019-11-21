You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil jumps over 2% after US inventory data, Russia Opec comments

Thu, Nov 21, 2019 - 6:41 AM

nz_oiljack_211119.jpg
Oil prices surged more than 2 per cent on Wednesday after a better-than-expected US crude inventories report and as Russia said it would continue its cooperation with Opec to keep the global oil market balanced.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices surged more than 2 per cent on Wednesday after a better-than-expected US crude inventories report and as Russia said it would continue its cooperation with Opec to keep the global oil market balanced.

Prices pulled back slightly after Reuters reported that the first phase of a trade deal between Beijing and Washington might not get done this year, trade experts and people close to the White House said. The 16-month trade war between the world's top economies is raising concerns about its impact on oil demand.

Brent crude futures settled at US$62.40 a barrel, gaining US$1.49, or 2.5 per cent, and West Texas Intermediate crude settled at US$57.11 a barrel, up US$1.90, or 3.4 per cent.

US crude oil stocks grew by 1.4 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, compared with analysts' expectations for 1.5 million-barrel build and the 6 million-barrel build reported by the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Crude inventories rose despite refinery runs increasing by 519,000 barrels per day. However, crude in storage at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for WTI fell 2.3 million barrels, the biggest drawdown in three months, the EIA said.

SEE ALSO

Oil slumps on oversupply fears, trade talk concerns

"The (crude build) number was not as big as the API, and second of all, the storage draw at Cushing was a whopper. That's the NYMEX delivery site, so it has an outsized influence," said Bob Yawger, director of futures at Mizuho in New York.

Oil prices were also supported by comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will continue cooperation under a global supply-curbs deal with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

Opec meets on Dec 5 in Vienna, followed by talks with a group of other exporters, including Russia, known as Opec+.

Escalating Iran-related tensions also boosted prices.

The US aircraft carrier strike group Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday sailed through the vital Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil flows, as leaders in Iran blamed days of protests over fuel price hikes on foreign enemies.

Tensions in the Gulf have risen in the wake of attacks on oil tankers this summer, including off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, and a major attack on key Saudi energy plants which briefly crippled from the world's top oil exporter.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday claimed victory over protests which have left scores reported dead.

"These events contribute to a sense of increasing tensions in the Middle East and explain why we have an uptick in the oil price today," said SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

SIAS concerned over lack of finality on Utico's offer

Australia billionaires plan to export solar power to Singapore

SP Group commits S$35m for digital workplace, formalises training committee

Exxon's credit rating outlook lowered by Moody's on cash burn

Oil slumps on oversupply fears, trade talk concerns

Magnus Energy's new board's priority will be to boost sales: activist shareholder

BREAKING

Nov 21, 2019 06:45 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve members unanimously reject negative interest rates: minutes

[WASHINGTON] US central bankers last month dismissed the idea of taking interest rates into negative territory,...

Nov 21, 2019 06:43 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street extends losses as China trade deal hopes fade again

[NEW YORK] Wall Street was in the red for a second straight day on Wednesday as the light at the end of the tunnel...

Nov 21, 2019 06:39 AM
Stocks

Europe: Trade worries push European shares to worst day in three weeks

[BENGALURU] European shares logged their worst day in three weeks on Wednesday on mounting worries that rising US-...

Nov 21, 2019 06:00 AM
Garage

Cybersecurity startup GuardRails raises S$1m in seed round led by Cocoon Capital

SOFTWARE security startup GuardRails has raised S$1 million in a seed funding round led by Singapore-based early-...

Nov 21, 2019 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Rich people say politics spurring them to donate more money

[NEW YORK] Wealthy people are making bigger donations to charities because of the US political climate.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly