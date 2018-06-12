You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil near flat as Opec supply hike appears less certain

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 6:40 AM

BP_nozzle_120618_21.jpg
Oil prices were little changed on Monday as comments from the Iraqi oil minister cast doubt as to whether the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would decide to boost output at its upcoming meeting.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil prices were little changed on Monday as comments from the Iraqi oil minister cast doubt as to whether the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would decide to boost output at its upcoming meeting.

Global benchmark Brent crude was unchanged to settle at US$76.46 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 36 cents to settle at US$66.07, its highest level since June 1.

US crude's relative gains were the result of profit-taking on the wide spread between the two benchmarks, said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.

Oil had some support thanks to gains in the equities market, analysts said. All three major US stock indexes were trading in positive territory on Monday, just hours ahead of the meeting in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Prices were also weighing uncertainty on Opec supply hikes.

For 18 months, Opec and its allies have curbed production in the hopes of stabilizing markets and supporting prices. The group is set to meet June 22-23 in Vienna and decide how to move forward with its supply curb policy against the backdrop of tumbling Venezuelan output and looming sanctions against Iran, the third-largest Opec producer.

"Last week, we saw some news stories indicating that the Trump administration had asked Opec to increase oil production. But the week went out and we saw those stories walk back. And now we're seeing a number of Opec producers who are in favor of the status quo," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow and Associates in Houston.

Iraq's Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said that prices still require support and stability, and producers "should not over-exaggerate" the oil market's need for more supplies. According to a statement, the minister also "rejects unilateral decisions by some oil producers without consulting the rest of the members" of the agreement.

Top exporter Saudi Arabia told Opec that it raised oil output to slightly more than 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, a source familiar with the matter said, but still within its agreed target.

Even as Opec trims output, production from non-Opec members, including the United States and Russia, is rising.

Russian news agency Interfax said on Saturday that the country's production had surpassed its target, hitting 11.1 million bpd in early June.

In the United States, the number of new rigs drilling for oil rose by one last week to 862, its highest since March 2015, data from energy services company Baker Hughes showed.

That suggests US output, already at a record 10.8 million bpd, will climb further.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Iraq accuses other oil producers of exceeding quotas

China's CNPC ships first larger-sized diesel cargo to Brazil

China's CNPC ships first larger-sized diesel cargo to Brazil

Mitsubishi Materials unveils boardroom shake-up as data tampering scandal deepens

Mitsubishi Materials unveils boardroom shake-up as data tampering scandal deepens

Rain brings wheat relief in Australia's west

Editor's Choice

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM
5 Dennis Rodman flying to Singapore for Kim-Trump summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BT_20180612_UWTRUMP12B5IO_3467952.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump thanks PM Lee for Singapore's hospitality

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening