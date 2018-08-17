You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices edge up as China, US set talks to resolve trade dispute

But markets are still wary of economic slowdown in emerging economies
Fri, Aug 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180817_NVOIL17_3534309.jpg
Sentiment in oil markets has been cautious due to the rise in US crude production and storage levels, and weakness in emerging markets.

Singapore

OIL prices on Thursday clawed back some of the previous day's losses after Beijing said that it would send a delegation to Washington to try to resolve a trade dispute between the United States and China that has roiled global markets.

Market sentiment, though, remains bearish amid the dispute and concerns of an economic slowdown in emerging markets.

Brent crude oil futures were at US$71.11 per barrel at 0712 GMT, up 35 US cents, or 0.5 per cent, from their last close.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 15 US cents, or 0.2 per cent, at US$65.17 a barrel, held back somewhat by rising US crude production and storage levels.

Both benchmarks lost more than 2 per cent during the previous day's trading.

Traders said that Thursday's markets were pushed up by news that a Chinese delegation led by Vice-Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen will hold talks with US representatives led by Under Secretary of Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass later in August.

China and the United States have implemented several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs on each others' goods and threatened further duties on exports worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Sentiment in oil markets was also cautious due to the rise in US crude production and storage levels, as well as weakness in emerging market economies, particularly in Asia, that could limit demand growth.

Output of US crude rose by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the week ending Aug 10, to 10.9 million bpd, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly production and storage report.

At the same time, US crude inventories climbed by 6.8 million barrels, to 414.19 million barrels, the EIA said.

"This build certainly hasn't helped market sentiment," Dutch bank ING said after the release of the EIA report.

While supply rose in the United States, Asia's markets were showing signs of economic slowdown due to trade disputes with the United States and currency weakness, dragging on oil market sentiment.

"Oil prices . . . exude bearish signals as investors worry on weaker global demand and rising production levels," Benjamin Lu of Singapore-based brokerage Phillip futures wrote in a note.

In Japan, official data on Thursday showed a slowdown in export growth as well as a decline in crude oil imports.

Providing Brent crude some support were looming US sanctions against Iran's oil exports, set to start from November, with Asian buyers including India, South Korea and Japan already scaling back orders.

"The might of US sanctions has shown . . . as petroleum importers have reduced purchase orders from Teheran," Mr Lu said. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

New fuel rules push owners of ships to go green with LNG

Oil gains but darker demand outlook tempers gains

Gold given respite by planned US, China trade talks

Oil tumbles on surprise build in US crude inventories

Twilight of South African gold mining fuels job crisis

Kenyan farmers toast EU demand for avocados

Editor's Choice

BT_20180816_ANGIPO16_3533376.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

Rush to beat cooling measures sends developers' sales to 16-month high

BT_20180816_YCTHAI16JPLF_3533457.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev to ramp up Vietnam operations

Most Read

1 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
2 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
3 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Sengkang Central
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m

nz-kei-150818.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies

Aug 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 16, 2018
Startups

Grab, Ping An form JV to deliver online healthcare services in South-east Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening