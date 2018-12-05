You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices rise 1% on hopes of Opec-led output cuts

Goldman Sachs expects Brent above mid-US$60 per barrel
Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

OIL prices rose by more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, extending bigger gains from the previous day amid expected Opec-led supply cuts and a mandated reduction in Canadian output.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$53.53 per barrel early this morning, up 58 cents, or 1.1 per cent, from their last close. International Brent crude oil futures were up 70 US cents, or 1.1 per cent, at US$62.39 per barrel.

Both crude benchmarks climbed by around 4 per cent the previous session after Washington and Beijing agreed to a truce in their trade disputes and said they would negotiate for 90 days before taking any further action.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Oil prices look likely to move up gradually this week as investors anticipate supply cuts by Opec+," said Benjamin Lu of Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Futures, referring to the producer group and Russia.

The Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) will on Dec 6 meet at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, to agree on a joint output policy. Opec will also discuss policy with non-Opec production giant Russia.

US bank Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients: "A cut in Opec and Russia production of 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) will be required to reverse the ongoing counter-seasonally large increase in inventories."

It added that it expected a joint effort by Opec and Russia to withhold supply to push Brent oil prices "above the mid-US$60 per barrel level".

Helping Opec in its efforts to rein in emerging oversupply was an order on Sunday by the Canadian province of Alberta for producers to scale back output by 325,000 bpd.

Opec's biggest problem is surging production in the US, where output has grown by around 2 million bpd in a year to more than 11.5 million bpd.

Britain's Barclays bank pointed out that production in the state of Texas alone "reached 4.69 million bpd in September, compared with Iraqi output of 4.66 million by our estimates".

Iraq is Opec's second-biggest oil producer, behind only Saudi Arabia. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Gold climbs to over 1-month high on weaker US dollar

Farmers peer past trade-truce exuberance for proof China is back

Glasenberg eyes successor as Glencore readies new generation

Hyflux gets third extension on creditor's deadline to find buyer for Tuaspring

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m

Must Read

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

BT_20181205_COAST_3634864.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for rich Asians: Julius Baer report

Dec 5, 2018
Government & Economy

S-E Asia GDP growth to slow in 2019 amid trade war: ICAEW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening