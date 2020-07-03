You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil prices rise on US economic data, virus concerns limit gains

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 6:14 AM

nz_oilrefinery_030732.jpg
Oil futures were up on Thursday, supported by a drop in US unemployment and a drawdown in crude inventories, but the spike in US coronavirus infections fanned concerns that economic activity will weaken in coming weeks.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil futures were up on Thursday, supported by a drop in US unemployment and a drawdown in crude inventories, but the spike in US coronavirus infections fanned concerns that economic activity will weaken in coming weeks.

New Covid-19 cases in the United States rose by nearly 50,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

Numerous states are advising citizens to restrict movements and closing bars and restaurants again, which is expected to hamper further job growth.

Brent crude futures rose 69 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to trade at US$42.72 a barrel by 1.25pm EDT (1725 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 49 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to US$40.31 a barrel.

"Prices definitely got a boost from the economic data, but I think the reason we're not getting a more enthusiastic reaction to the upside is because of the concerns about the uptick of the virus," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

SEE ALSO

Oil rises over 1% on US crude stockpile draw, manufacturing activity

US non-farm payrolls increased by 4.8 million in June, the Labor Department reported, beating expectations, even as permanent job losses rose. Traders said the data could lessen the desire in Washington for more federal support for the economy.

"The jobs report was good, but the flip side of that was that it was so good that it might inhibit a stimulus programme," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

US crude inventories fell 7.2 million barrels from a record high last week, far more than analysts had expected, US Energy Information Administration data showed, as refiners ramped up production and imports eased.

Petrol stockpiles were higher, however, and the spike in cases in heavily populated US Sun Belt states, among the country's biggest consumers of petrol, could hit fuel demand headed into the July 4 holiday weekend, often a busy period for road travel.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Refineries may shut on less demand, new projects: Goldman

Exxon signals Q2 loss in a row on production, refining hit

World food price index rises in June, first increase in 2020: UN

Goldman Sachs sees oil demand returning to pre-coronavirus levels by 2022

Fitch revises Geo Energy's rating back to CC after failed bond tender offer

Japan to shut or mothball 100 ageing coal-fired power plants

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 07:03 AM
Transport

JetBlue expects to avoid widespread furloughs among frontline workers: memo

[BENGALURU] JetBlue Airways Corp expects to avoid widespread furloughs among frontline employees, but warned that...

Jul 3, 2020 06:59 AM
Banking & Finance

Spain fines staff of China's ICBC for money laundering

[MADRID] Spain's top criminal court fined four former employees of Chinese mega-bank ICBC 22.7 million euros (S$35.6...

Jul 3, 2020 06:57 AM
Technology

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter to face same EU rules on hateful content as broadcasters

[BRUSSELS] Facebook, Alphabet-owned YouTube, Twitter and other social media will for the first time be subject to EU...

Jul 3, 2020 06:55 AM
Transport

German car sales plunge 40%, set for worst year since 1989: Tagesspiegel

[BERLIN] Germany saw new car registrations drop by 40 per cent in June, Tagesspiegel newspaper reported, quoting...

Jul 3, 2020 06:54 AM
Technology

Facebook to advise use of masks amid latest virus spike

[WASHINGTON] Facebook said on Thursday it would offer reminders to its users to wear protective masks, responding to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.