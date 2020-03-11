You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil rebounds on stimulus hopes but still under price war cloud

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

OIL prices jumped by around 4 per cent on Tuesday after the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years, as investors eyed the possibility of economic stimulus, although a looming price war weighed on sentiment.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he will be taking "major" steps to gird the US economy against the impact of the spreading coronavirus outbreak, while Japan's government plans to spend more than US$4 billion in a second package of steps to cope with the virus.

Brent crude futures were up US$1.44, or around 4 per cent, to US$35.80 a barrel by 0903 GMT, after hitting a session high of US$37.38 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained US$1.52, or around 5 per cent, to US$32.65 a barrel, after hitting a high of US$33.73.

Both benchmarks plunged 25 per cent on Monday, dropping to their lowest levels since February 2016 and recording their biggest one-day percentage declines since Jan 17, 1991, when oil prices fell at the outset of the first Gulf War.

SEE ALSO

Japan unveils additional US$4b of support measures

Trading volumes in the front-month for both contracts hit record highs in the previous session after three years of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia and other major oil producers to limit supply fell apart on Friday, triggering a price war for market share.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, plans to supply 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, well above current production levels of 9.7 million bpd, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said on Tuesday.

April's crude supply will be "300,000 barrels per day over the company's maximum sustained capacity of 12 million bpd", Mr Nasser said in a statement received by Reuters.

Price pared gains by over a US$1 on the news.

"Price wars and pandemics are nothing new to the commodity markets, but both occurring simultaneously is something we have yet to witness in our careers," RBC analysts said in a note. "Such action will test the market's self-balancing mechanism absent the backstop of Opec, a mechanism that has not been tested since the US shale boom was in its infancy," they added.

Sentiment was also lifted after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, for the first time since the epidemic began, and as the spread of the virus in mainland China slows sharply.

Crude was also supported by hopes for a settlement to the price war and potential US output cuts, although analysts warned gains may be temporary as oil demand continues to be hit by the virus outbreak. REUTERS

READ MORE: Oil and stock markets show some bounce after Monday's flooring

Energy & Commodities

Judge's bid for escrow funds to pay retail investors' advisers finds no takers

BHP in 'good shape' to seize any M&A opportunities: chairman

Amid Saudi-Russian oil price war, other Opec states sound alarm

No money in hat as Hyflux judge attempts to order funds into escrow

Private equity firms with energy holdings hit hard in selloff

PSA International unit prices S$500m 10-year notes at 1.63%

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 11, 2020 12:27 AM
Technology

London man second patient to be cured of HIV

[PARIS] A second patient has been cured of HIV after undergoing stem cell transplant treatment, doctors said Tuesday...

Mar 11, 2020 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

EU to overhaul competition rules and tackle foreign subsidies

[BRUSSELS] The European Union plans to revamp its competition rules and act against foreign subsidies in a policy...

Mar 10, 2020 11:45 PM
Energy & Commodities

Amid Saudi-Russian oil price war, other Opec states sound alarm

[LONDON] While Opec's de facto leader Saudi Arabia trades blows in a war for market share with Russia after their...

Mar 10, 2020 11:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Trading of Winas Limited securities to be suspended on April 9

Mainboard-listed Winas Limited is set to be delisted after failing to get approval from the Singapore Exchange (SGX...

Mar 10, 2020 11:08 PM
Government & Economy

Voting begins in six states as Biden-Sanders showdown heats up

[DETROIT] Voters in Michigan and five other states headed to polls early Tuesday in the latest slate of primaries...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.