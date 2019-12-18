You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil rises further above US$65 on trade hopes, supply cuts

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 6:40 AM

nz_oiljack_181219.jpg
Oil prices rose more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, supported by hopes the US-China trade deal will bolster oil demand in 2020 after a prolonged dispute between the world's two largest economies dented global market sentiment.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, supported by hopes the US-China trade deal will bolster oil demand in 2020 after a prolonged dispute between the world's two largest economies dented global market sentiment.

The Phase 1 agreement between the United States and China has been "absolutely completed," Larry Kudlow, a top White House adviser, said on Monday, predicting US exports to China will double under the deal.

Brent crude futures gained 76 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to settle at US$66.10 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 73 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to settle at US$60.94 a barrel.

The Phase 1 agreement does not mean tensions are going to fully dissipate anytime soon, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Phase 1 is better than not having a Phase 1 but it doesn't mean there won't still be trade uncertainty," Mr Kaplan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. "I think the trade issues with China are going to go on for...years."

SEE ALSO

JPMorgan raises 2020 oil price view on Opec+ cuts, improved economic outlook

The prolonged trade dispute has dampened oil demand and weighed on prices. Banks including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs have revised up their 2020 price forecasts in the wake of the improving trade outlook and a new Opec-led agreement to curb output.

The Organization of the Petroleum of Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia - a group known as Opec+ - will make a further oil supply cut of 500,000 barrels per day from Jan 1 to support the market.

This comes on top of the existing deal to trim supply by 1.2 million bpd that came into effect on Jan 1 this year.

"The combination of the increased risk appetite and larger-than-expected Opec+ production cuts could keep speculative capital flowing into the long side for a few more sessions in limiting downside price swings," Jim Ritterbusch, president of trading advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

US crude inventories rose by 4.7 million barrels in the week to Dec 13 to 452 million, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a draw of 1.3 million barrels. Prices pared gains slightly in post-settlement trade after the data was released.

Official government data on stockpiles is due on Wednesday.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Japan industry ministry gets 45.9b yen extra budget to strengthen resource policy

China's oil imports are most world's ever seen and still growing

Palladium tops US$2,000; market watchers forecast further rise

The CEO trying to fix palm oil says he's no orangutan killer

JPMorgan raises 2020 oil price view on Opec+ cuts, improved economic outlook

14 miners dead after southwest China mine blast

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 06:42 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks edge to records again after solid economic data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks edged to records again on Tuesday after good economic data added to positive momentum...

Dec 18, 2019 06:38 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares snap four-day rally on Unilever warning, hard Brexit fears

[BENGALURU] European shares bucked a four day winning streak on Tuesday, weighed by Unilever after a sales warning,...

Dec 17, 2019 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

ISOTeam launches S$28.9m equity fundraising exercise

CATALIST-LISTED building maintenance company ISOTeam is working to raise some S$28.9 million in a share placement,...

Dec 17, 2019 11:03 PM
Stocks

US: Dow dips at open; S&P 500, Nasdaq slightly higher

THE blue-chip Dow Jones dipped at the opening bell on Tuesday, pressured by a fall in shares of Boeing as the crisis...

Dec 17, 2019 10:48 PM
Government & Economy

US industrial output rebounds sharply in November

AMERICAN industry saw production jump in November following the end of the nationwide strike at General Motors (GM...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly