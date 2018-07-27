You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil rises on US-EU trade talks, Red Sea shipping suspension

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 6:57 AM

BP_nozzle_270718_27.jpg
Oil prices rose for the third consecutive day on Thursday after Saudi Arabia suspended oil shipments through a strait in the Red Sea following an attack on two oil tankers and as trade tensions between the United States and the European Union eased.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose for the third consecutive day on Thursday after Saudi Arabia suspended oil shipments through a strait in the Red Sea following an attack on two oil tankers and as trade tensions between the United States and the European Union eased.

Brent futures rose 61 cents to settle at US$74.54 a barrel, a 0.8 per cent gain. The contract earlier touched US$74.83 a barrel, highest since July 16. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 31 cents, settling at US$69.61, a 0.5 per cent gain.

After meeting European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the White House on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump agreed to refrain from imposing car tariffs while the European Union and the United States start talks on cutting other trade barriers.

"Certainly it's positive for the economy and commodities," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital Management in New York. "This sort of revives economic prospects that were dimmed from the trade wars that were started."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Brent rose in post-close trading on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia said it was "temporarily halting" oil shipments through the Red Sea shipping lane of Bab al-Mandeb after an attack by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Any move to block the Bab al-Mandeb, which is between the coasts of Yemen and Africa at the southern end of the Red Sea, would virtually halt oil shipments through Egypt's Suez Canal or the SUMED crude pipeline that link the Red Sea and Mediterranean.

An estimated 4.8 million barrels per day of crude oil and refined products flowed through the Bab al-Mandeb strait in 2016 towards Europe, the United States and Asia, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Saudi Arabia additionally has the Petroline, also known as the East-West Pipeline, which mainly transports crude from fields clustered in the east to Yanbu for export. That could offset a bottleneck caused by Bab al-Mandeb's closure.

Olivier Jakob from Petromatrix said in a note it remains to be seen whether the Saudi move has an impact on shipping costs.

"The passage is not as crucial as the Strait of Hormuz... but restricted flows through it would have an impact not just for crude but also for products due to the longer voyage time," he said.

US crude oil inventories last week tumbled more than expected to their lowest level since 2015, the EIA said on Wednesday, as US petrol and distillate stockpiles fell.

Traders said Thursday that inventories at the US storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, have continued to fall. They were forecast to have dropped by 1.1 million barrels through Tuesday, traders said, citing energy information provider Genscape.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Brent oil price up as some Saudi Red Sea shipments suspended

S. Africa leaves door to future Russian nuclear power deal open

Gold prices edge lower as US dollar gains over yuan

Trump's boast of massive exports of LNG to Europe being undercut by Russia

Vedanta's smelter closure has hurt companies, put people out of jobs - exec

Oil gains as US crude stocks fall to lowest since Feb 2015

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 DBS launches new property marketplace
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

BP_SGfact_270718_3.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output beats forecasts with biomed boost

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Reits with business parks could gain from rental uptick

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening