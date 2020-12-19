You are here

Oil settles up, marking seventh straight weekly gain

Sat, Dec 19, 2020 - 6:44 AM

Oil settled up at a nine-month high on Friday, rounding out seven straight weeks of gains as investors focused on the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and a decline this week in the US dollar.
[NEW YORK] Oil settled up at a nine-month high on Friday, rounding out seven straight weeks of gains as investors focused on the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and a decline this week in the US dollar.

Pfizer has applied for approval in Japan for its vaccine, which is being used in the United Kingdom and the United States. US Vice-President Mike Pence said US approval for Moderna's shot could come later on Friday.

Brent crude settled up 76 US cents or 1.5 per cent to US$52.26 a barrel after touching US$52.48, its highest since March. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 74 US cents or 1.5 per cent to US$49.10 after reaching US$49.28, its highest since February.

The US dollar rebounded slightly on Friday but stayed near 2-1/2-year lows reached a day earlier. A weak dollar makes oil and other commodities cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

US lawmakers worked late to meet a deadline to agree on US$900 billion in fresh relief for the pandemic-hit economy, but may instead may pass a third stopgap spending bill to keep the government from shutting down at midnight.

The dollar's weekly decline "is a significant move down and is pushing the oil complex higher", said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Oil gained support this week from weekly US supply data showing crude inventories fell more than expected.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by eight to 346 in the week to Dec 18, the highest since May, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as Opec+, are supporting the market by slowing the pace of a planned increase in supplies next year.

Opec+ plans to add 500,000 barrels per day of supply in January and will meet in early January to decide on next steps.

