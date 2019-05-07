You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil shakes off tariff woes as US sends warships to Middle East

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 12:47 PM

lwx_oil_070519_96.jpg
Oil held gains above US$62 a barrel as heightened tensions in the Middle East overshadowed a US plan to raise tariffs on Chinese goods.
PHOTO: REUTERS

 

[SEOUL] Oil held gains above US$62 a barrel as heightened tensions in the Middle East overshadowed a US plan to raise tariffs on Chinese goods.

Futures were steady in New York after closing up 0.5 per cent on Monday. The US is sending an aircraft carrier strike group and bomber force to the oil-rich region amid rising tensions with Iran, which has threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz. That buoyed crude prices, which were down more than 3 per cent at one point on Monday, and outweighed news that the White House will raise levies on Chinese goods on Friday, threatening the global growth outlook.

Oil's rally has gone into reverse in the last couple of weeks on speculation Saudi Arabia and other producers will pump more to make up for lost Iranian barrels. American drillers have also boosted output to a record and nationwide stockpiles climbed to the highest since September 2017. Meanwhile, the sudden deterioration in US-China trade relations are souring a demand outlook that had been improving over the last couple of months.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Oil prices got off the mat after geopolitical tail risks took another notch higher," said Stephen Innes, head of trading at SPI Asset Management. "With US browbeating stepping to the fore, oil prices quickly recovered from yesterday's tumult."

West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was little changed at US$62.24 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 11:27 a.m. in Singapore (GMT+8). The contract has lost around 6 per cent since reaching the highest level in almost six months on April 23.

Brent for July settlement lost 11 US cents to US$71.13 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange after falling as much as 31 cents, or 0.4 per cent, earlier. The contract settled 0.6 per cent higher at US$71.24 on Monday. The global benchmark crude was at a premium of US$8.78 to WTI for the same month.

US National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a statement the deployment of the bomber force and USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group would send an "unmistakable message" to Iran, and that the US is prepared to respond to any attack. Any blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, the choke-point for shipments from the Persian Gulf, could be very disruptive to oil flows.

US President Donald Trump's top trade negotiator accused Beijing of backpedalling on commitments it made during negotiations as he announced that tariffs would be raised. Still, talks will continue and a Chinese delegation will visit Washington on Thursday and Friday, said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

US to impose tariffs on Mexican tomatoes as new pact remains elusive

Rio Tinto to buy autonomous mining truck fleet from Caterpillar

China iron ore rallies as Vale holds reopen at Brucutu mine

Australia, New Zealand: Miners drive Australian shares higher; NZ climbs

Oil mixed, caught between US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela and trade dispute with China

Hong Kong stock exchange in official talks for metals warehousing in China: CEO

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
2 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
3 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

lwx_singpost_070519_54.jpg
May 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost sinks to S$75.1m Q4 loss on impairment charges for US units

lwx_mas_070519_62.jpg
May 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS studying virtual bank licensing regime for fintech firms

lwx_casino_070519_78.jpg
May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans spend over S$1b in casino entrance fees

May 7, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, BreadTalk, Koufu, Sunningdale Tech, CSE Global

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening