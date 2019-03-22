You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil slips further from 2019 highs on trade worries

Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 8:41 PM

[LONDON] Oil fell further from 2019 highs on Friday as focus shifted to a lack of progress in US-China trade talks, but prices found support from supply cuts led by producer club the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and by US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

Brent crude futures were at US$67.11 per barrel at 1204 GMT, 75 US cents below their last close and broadly flat on the week. The contract hit a four-month high of US$68.69 on Thursday.

Benchmark Brent has risen by just under a third since the beginning of January, when Opec started to cut production.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at US$59.40 per barrel, down 58 US cents. WTI marked a 2019 peak in the previous session at US$60.39 and is set for a third consecutive week of gains.

"Oil prices have come under pressure in today's trading session because of profit-taking and uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade talks," said Abhishek Kumar, head of analytics at Interfax Energy in London.

Nevertheless, bullish sentiment is set to prevail in the near term, helped by output cuts by Opec and its allies and sharply falling production from Venezuela and Iran, Mr Kumar said.

As economic growth has slowed across Asia, Europe and North America, potentially denting fuel consumption, no breakthrough has emerged in the trade stand-off between Washington and Beijing, at least before meetings scheduled on March 28-29.

Three in four Japanese companies expect US-China trade frictions to last until at least late this year, a Reuters poll found.

A jump of more than two million barrels per day (bpd) in US crude oil production since early 2018 to a record 12.1 million bpd has made the United States the world's biggest producer, ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

This has resulted in increasing exports, which have doubled over the past year to more than two million bpd. The International Energy Agency estimated that the United States would become a net crude oil exporter by 2021.

US energy firms last week reduced the number of oil rigs operating for a fourth week in a row, with drilling slowing to its lowest in nearly a year, energy services firm Baker Hughes said. Fresh data is due on Friday.

Still, oil prices this year have been propped up by supply cuts by Opec and allies such as Russia.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil slips but holds near 2019 peak as supplies tighten

Advanced takes big step towards new business

Oil stays above US$60 on US storage drawdown, Opec+ output cuts

China state fund joins global shift away from coal

Central America struggles with deadly beetles, crop losses

Siemens to explore gas turbine deal with Asian partner

Editor's Choice

lwx_HYFLUX_220319_2.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

lwx_paypal_220319_4.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Better engagement, but virtual AGMs also come with some risks

BT_20190322_CCLAZ22_3731105.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 PUB says Salim-Medco should not use it as excuse to pull plug on Hyflux deal
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?
5 PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal

Must Read

Photo 1.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp looking to supply YCH Group's warehouses in Asia with solar power

Photo 1.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lighthizer.jpg
Mar 22, 2019
Government & Economy

US should stay engaged in South-east Asia: Chan Chun Sing in Washington

Mar 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jump in Hong Fok's share price prompts SGX query

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening