You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil steadies as demand worries offset Iran's new nuclear threats

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 6:08 AM

OIL(reuters)_0.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices steadied on Monday as tensions over Iran's nuclear programme countered concerns about whether slowing global economic growth would hit oil demand.

Brent crude futures fell 12 US cents to settle at US$64.11 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 15 cents to settle at US$57.66 a barrel.

Oil prices edged higher for much of the session, then eased ahead of settlement.

"Worries about what is going on in the Persian Gulf continue to put a bit of a bid into the market, but without any new significant developments the market dropped back toward unchanged," Gene McGillian, vice-president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Worries about demand growth are holding the market back."

Iran on Monday threatened to restart deactivated centrifuges and step up its enrichment of uranium to 20 per cent in a move that further threatens the 2015 nuclear agreement that Washington abandoned last year.

Washington has imposed sanctions that eliminate benefits Iran was meant to receive in return for agreeing to curbs on its nuclear program under the 2015 deal with world powers. The confrontation has brought the United States and Iran close to conflict.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump issued another warning over Iran's nuclear activities. "They'd better be careful," he said.

Iran's oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Sunday that he was very hopeful of an improvement in the country's crude exports, state TV reported.

"We see enough possibility of military conflict to cushion renewed price declines that might be driven by mounting expectations for a major slowing in the global economic growth path," Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Oil prices remain under pressure from lingering worries about demand as the US-China trade war has dampened prospects for global economic growth.

Japan's core machinery orders fell for the first time in four months in May, the biggest monthly drop in eight months in a worrying sign that global trade tensions are taking a toll on corporate investment.

Goldman Sachs said growth in US shale production is likely to outpace that of global demand at least through 2020 and limit gains in oil prices despite output curbs led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

US slaps new duties on steel from Mexico and China

China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut

Summer crop planting down 27% in India on patchy monsoon rains

China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut

Summer crop planting down 27 per cent in India on patchy monsoon rains

China steel hub Hebei moves 2019 industrial capacity cutting targets forward

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
2 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
3 Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin
4 Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm
5 Deutsche Bank axes whole teams in Asia-Pacific as 18,000 job cuts begin

Must Read

BT_20190709_LMXDB9_3829795.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

nwy_SEMBCORP MARINe_040719_13_2x.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening