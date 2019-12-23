You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil steady amid optimism US-China close to signing trade deal

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 10:17 AM

WH_oiljack_231227.jpg
Oil prices were mostly steady on Monday after three weeks of gains amid optimism the United States and China were close to signing a trade deal to end a tariff war, with US President Donald Trump saying an agreement would be signed "very shortly".
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Oil prices were mostly steady on Monday after three weeks of gains amid optimism the United States and China were close to signing a trade deal to end a tariff war, with US President Donald Trump saying an agreement would be signed "very shortly".

Brent crude was down 4 US cents at US$66.10 a barrel by 0100 GMT. West Texas Intermediate was also down 4 US cents, to US$60.40 a barrel.

A so-called phase one deal was announced earlier in December as part of a bid to end the months-long tit-for-tat trade war between the world's two largest economies, which has sent shockwaves through markets and roiled global growth.

The US is to agree to reduce some tariffs in return for a big increase in purchases by Chinese importers of American farm products, according to the deal that is due to be signed in January.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We just achieved a breakthrough on the trade deal and we will be signing it very shortly," Mr Trump said at a Turning Point USA event in Florida on Saturday.

SEE ALSO

Oil in 2019: so many events, so little impact

The easing of tensions has improved business confidence and boosted the outlook for economic growth and energy demand.

"Oil prices will continue to benefit from the positive developments in the US-China trade," said Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at AxiTrader.

"With a more constructive global macro outlook than at any time in the last year, oil is well-supported by both fundamental factors and sentiment now," he said.

US drillers may be anticipating higher prices as well and last week increased the number of their oil rigs by the most in a week since February 2018.

Drillers added 18 oil rigs in the week to Dec 20, bringing the total to 685, the most since November, Baker Hughes, an energy services company, said in its weekly report.

US economic growth nudged up in the third quarter, latest data shows, and the economy appears to have maintained the moderate pace of expansion as the year ended, supported by a strong labour market.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

ICBC Standard aborts plan to shut base metals unit

Egypt to begin gas imports from Israel by mid-Jan 2020

US sanctions cannot stop gas pipeline to Europe: Russia

Oil in 2019: so many events, so little impact

Gazprom, Ukraine agree on gas transit, settle legal issues

Going 100% green will pay for itself in 7 years: Study

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 10:46 AM
Technology

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after aborted mission

[WASHINGTON] Boeing's new Starliner unmanned spacecraft returned to Earth on Sunday, landing in the New Mexico...

Dec 23, 2019 10:37 AM
Energy & Commodities

ICBC Standard aborts plan to shut base metals unit

[SINGAPORE] ICBC Standard Bank has abandoned proposals to shut its base metals business and instead plans to merge...

Dec 23, 2019 10:24 AM
Consumer

Lone Star emerges as white-knight bidder for Japanese hotel chain Unizo

[TOKYO] Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings said on Sunday it had received a friendly buyout offer from US...

Dec 23, 2019 10:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

Egypt to begin gas imports from Israel by mid-Jan 2020

[CAIRO] Egypt will begin importing natural gas from Israel by mid-January 2020,Israeli Energy Minister Yuval...

Dec 23, 2019 10:18 AM
Banking & Finance

Asia-Pacific is primed for its next 11-digit leveraged buyout

[HONG KONG] It is shaping up to be a big year for buyouts in Asia. There's over US$250 billion of capital committed...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly