You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil strike in Norway shuts Shell field as escalation looms

Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Oslo

A STRIKE curtailed oil production off Norway for the first time in six years as Royal Dutch Shell plc shut a North Sea field and workers threatened to escalate labour action at the weekend.

Shell was forced to shut down its Knarr field, which produced about 23,000 barrels a day of oil and 3,500 barrels of natural-gas liquids a day in April, according to the latest available public figures. An escalation of the conflict would probably lead to other outages, according to the group representing employers.

It's the first time since 2012 that a strike in Norway's oil and gas industry, the country's main earner, has affected output. Back then, the government stepped in to force an end to the action after 16 days, citing strategic national interests. Norway is western Europe's biggest petroleum producer, and supplies about a quarter of the European Union's natural gas, surpassed only by Russia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The strike comes at a time when oil output is already curbed in key producing countries from Canada to Libya, and impending sanctions on Iran raise the prospect of a global supply crunch. Benchmark Brent crude rose as much as 1.8 per cent to US$79.51 a barrel on Tuesday.

A total of 669 drilling workers walked off the job on Tuesday when state-backed mediation failed to produce an agreement on wages and pensions, affecting nine mobile units and fixed production installations.

The workers are employed by companies including Transocean Ltd, Odfjell Drilling Ltd and Teekay Petrojarl ASA, which runs the production ship at Knarr. The walkout has also affected the Snorre B platform operated by Equinor ASA, Norway's biggest oil producer, but output is so far normal.

The impact of the labour action is centred on production and exploration drilling by mobile rigs, where operations will be halted and postponed.

The Norwegian Shipowners' Association, representing employers, called the union's demands "completely unreasonable". The disruption is "precisely what contributes to raising doubt about the reliability" of Norway as an oil and gas supplier, the group's head negotiator, Jakob Korsgaard, said.

The union, called SAFE, warned that it will take a further 901 workers off the job on Sunday. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Gold holds steady near 1-week low as dollar firms against yen

POSH, Kerry TJ Logistics team up for Taiwan's offshore wind market

Booming LNG market steps out of the dark as transparency push grows

Opec does not want to see volatility in oil prices: Opec president

Crude oil benchmark Brent sees biggest one-day fall in two years

Viva Energy prices at bottom of range for Australia's biggest IPO in four years

Editor's Choice

KIM_SGX16.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook

BT_20180712_ABCERTIS11_3498268.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Safe as houses, from Singapore to Qatar

BT_20180712_YOENBLOC12_3498362.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Real Estate

Smaller plots still in en bloc game

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate
3 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
4 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
5 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS, SGX launch financial education programme for budding investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening