You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil tumbles as new virus strain revives demand fears

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 6:12 AM

nz_oilrefinery_221224.jpg
Oil prices tumbled nearly 3 per cent on Monday as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain that has shut down much of Britain and led to tighter restrictions in Europe sparked worries about a slower recovery in fuel demand.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices tumbled nearly 3 per cent on Monday as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain that has shut down much of Britain and led to tighter restrictions in Europe sparked worries about a slower recovery in fuel demand.

Brent crude settled down US$1.35, or 2.6 per cent, at US$50.91 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for delivery in January ended the session US$1.36, or 2.8 per cent, lower at US$47.74 ahead of expiry.

The more active February WTI contract fell US$1.27, or 2.6 per cent, to settle at US$47.97 a barrel.

Both contracts had lost as much as US$3 earlier in the session, their biggest daily drop in six months.

The strength in the US dollar also weighed on oil markets. A strong greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities like crude oil more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Reports of a new strain of the coronavirus have weighed on risk sentiment and oil. New mobility restrictions across Europe are also not helping as European oil demand will suffer," said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"Investors need to be mindful that the road to higher oil demand and prices will remain bumpy."

Brent climbed above US$50 last week for the first time since March, buoyed by optimism stemming from Covid-19 vaccines.

But a new Covid-19 strain, said to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original, has renewed fears about the virus, which has killed about 1.7 million people worldwide.

More countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday, causing travel chaos and raising the prospect of UK food shortages.

"The new strain of the coronavirus in the UK has shown us that the vaccine optimism holding Brent above US$50 per barrel could be deflated in a fleeting moment," said Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson.

The new virus strain has already been detected in other countries, including Australia, the Netherlands and Italy.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the new strain had an impact on oil prices, adding that recovery of global oil markets was happening more slowly than previously expected and could take two to three years.

"Travel restrictions over the next several weeks will complicate Opec+ plans to gradually raise output," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.

"The monthly meetings will be very tense and keep oil prices volatile until the virus spread is under control across both Europe and the US."

The negative sentiment largely overshadowed the rollout of a new vaccine in the United States, a deal among US congressional leaders for a US$900 billion coronavirus aid package and European regulatory approval on Monday for the use of the Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by US company Pfizer Inc and its German partner, BioNTech.

The approval by Europe's medicines regulator puts the region on course to start inoculations within a week.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Olam acquires US chilli pepper business, eyes more innovation, capacity expansion

Shell figures point to another bleak quarter for Big Oil

Energy China to invest 23.8b yuan in energy project

Olam eyes more innovation investments, capacity expansion with acquisition of US chilli pepper business

China Everbright Water bags two wastewater treatment projects in Jiangsu

Energy China plans US$3.6b investment on integrated energy project in Erdos

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 07:11 AM
Transport

US airlines prepare employee recalls as relief nears; United calls them 'temporary'

[CHICAGO] American Airlines and United Airlines said on Monday they were preparing to recall tens of thousands of...

Dec 22, 2020 07:08 AM
Consumer

Movie studio behind 'James Bond' franchise explores sale: WSJ

[BENGALURU] US movie studio MGM Holdings is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing...

Dec 22, 2020 07:06 AM
Technology

Australian regulator rejects Google's undertaking to ease competition concerns on Fitbit deal

[BENGALURU] Australia's antitrust regulator on Tuesday rejected a behavioural undertaking offered by Alphabet Inc-...

Dec 22, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

New coronavirus variant not out of control, says WHO

[GENEVA] The new coronavirus variant discovered in Britain with a higher transmission rate is not yet out of control...

Dec 22, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US charges Libyan 'bombmaker' over 1988 Lockerbie attack

[WASHINGTON] The US Justice Department announced charges on Monday against a Libyan former intelligence agent who...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property investment market likely to get 'shot in the arm' in 2021: CBRE

Australia detects new UK strain

Singapore Airlines has spent S$7.1b of S$8.8b raised in rights issue

Shaken by new coronavirus strain, world shuts the door on Britain

Malaysian glove maker denies its workers are living in shipping containers

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for