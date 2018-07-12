You are here

Opec does not want to see volatility in oil prices: Opec president

Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 7:05 AM

Opec President Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday that volatility in the crude market was undesirable and Opec prefers a more stable price environment, speaking after crude had its biggest one-day drop in two years.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other large producers are working on a long-term plan to build spare capacity that would cushion the market from unexpected outages, he said.

When Libya reopened key oil exporting ports on Wednesday, global oil prices fell sharply, with benchmark Brent futures plunging 6.92 per cent, the steepest one-day drop in two years.

"Fluctuation is not good and we do not like to see lots of fluctuation in the prices," Mr Al-Mazrouei said, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a Canada-United Arab Emirates Business Council event in Calgary.

Tripoli-based Libya National Oil Corp said on Wednesday four export terminals were being reopened after a standoff that had shut down most of the Opec member's oil output. Libyan oil production has fallen to 527,000 barrels per day (bpd) from a high of 1.28 million bpd in February following port closures in late June, the NOC said on Monday.

The fluctuations will continue as long as there is no long-term plan for production, Mr Al-Mazrouei said.

"Opec and non-Opec are working on this long-term plan for market stability," he said. While the group cannot order countries to invest to increase production, Mr Al-Mazrouei said his presence in Canada was aimed at boosting investment in oil exploration and production.

"I am confident that we have enough spare capacity to meet the target that Opec and non-Opec have taken," he said.

REUTERS

Jul 12, 2018
Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook

Jul 12, 2018
Safe as houses, from Singapore to Qatar

Jul 12, 2018
Smaller plots still in en bloc game

Jul 12, 2018
Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May

Jul 12, 2018
Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

Jul 12, 2018
Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Venture to 'hold', cuts target price to S$17.83

Jul 12, 2018
US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

