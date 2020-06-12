You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Opec+ panel meeting next week will advise on policy, not decide: sources

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 8:35 PM

[LONDON] An Opec-led panel meeting to review the oil market next week will advise the wider Opec+ group cooperating on a record supply cut, five Opec+ sources said, meaning further talks would be needed on whether to extend the agreement further.

Opec, Russia and allies, known as Opec+, agreed on Saturday to keep production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day, or 10 per cent of pre-coronavirus world demand, until the end of July. The reduction has helped oil prices to more than double since April.

To step up consultations on the effectiveness of the agreement, Opec+ also agreed that a panel called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee or JMMC, will meet monthly until the end of 2020. Its first such meeting is on Thursday next week.

While this is a more frequent cycle of meetings than in the past, the JMMC's remit is still to advise Opec+, the Opec+ sources said. This means any decision to extend the supply reduction agreement would not be immediate.

"It's an advisory committee that can make recommendations," one of the Opec+ sources said of the JMMC's role, declining to be identified by name.

SEE ALSO

Oil prices slump 8% as virus-related demand concerns resurface

The JMMC is composed of Opec members Algeria, Kuwait, Venezuela, Nigeria, Iraq, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, plus non-Opec countries Russia and Kazakhstan.

One of the issues the JMMC will look at is whether countries that have not delivered their share of the cutbacks could do more. Opec+ on Saturday demanded countries such as Nigeria and Iraq compensate with extra cuts in July to September.

The day before the JMMC meets, a lower-level group called the Joint Technical Committee will gather. Both meetings, like the ministerial talks held on Saturday, will be virtual.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Hyflux suitor Utico says two parties eyeing its shares

Coastal Oil ex-employees charged with cheating Singapore, HK banks of over US$340m

Australian state recommends approving controversial A$3.6b Santos gas project

Gold steady as firmer US dollar offsets risk-off sentiment

Chinese metals giant cuts Singapore oil team after few months

Oil prices slump 8% as virus-related demand concerns resurface

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 08:18 PM
Life & Culture

'Shameful' to threaten Churchill statue, says UK PM Johnson

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was "absurd and shameful" that a statue of Winston...

Jun 12, 2020 08:14 PM
Government & Economy

Economists still expect a slow decline in US unemployment rate

[NEW YORK] Economists scaled back their pessimism on the employment outlook for this year following the surprise...

Jun 12, 2020 07:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Hi-P to widen customer base and products, expand out of China amid macro challenges

CONTRACT manufacturer Hi-P International on Friday said it will look to diversify its customer base, widen its...

Jun 12, 2020 07:03 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia PM paves way for year-end snap poll

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Muhyiddin Yassin is preparing for snap election by the end of the year...

Jun 12, 2020 06:51 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia's Bank Central Asia may join loan programme for troubled banks

[JAKARTA] Bank Central Asia (BCA), Indonesia's largest bank by market value, may join a government programme to lend...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.