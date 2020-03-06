You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Palm oil set for near 7% weekly gain

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 3:13 PM

rk_palmoil_060320.jpg
Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday as some investors booked profits after a four-day rally, though the market was set for a weekly gain on hopes of demand improving ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday as some investors booked profits after a four-day rally, though the market was set for a weekly gain on hopes of demand improving ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid RM49, or 1.9 per cent, to RM2,475 (US$591.40) by the midday break.

The market took a breather after hefty gains and ahead of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due on Tuesday, said Sathia Varqa, owner and co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics, referring to monthly supply and demand figures released by the industry regulator.

"Lower Dalian and weakness in equity markets also weighed down on palm futures," he added.

Prices of rival oils fell after sentiment was hit by a slump in global stocks as disruptions to business from the coronavirus worsened.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia and India aim to repair soured ties that hit palm trade

Dalian's most-active soya bean oil contract fell 1.3 per cent, while its palm oil contract slid 0.9 per cent. Soya bean oil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were also down 0.7 per cent.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

However, the commodity is poised to gain 6.7 per cent for the week, rebounding after three straight weeks in the red.

Malaysia's palm oil exports for March 1-5 dropped 38 per cent from a month earlier as top buyers India and China reduced purchases, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

While India is not buying due to restrictions on refined palm oil, an escalation in coronavirus cases globally has raised concerns of lower demand.

Malaysian palm oil inventories in February likely dropped 1.4 per cent to 1.7 million tonnes from January, their lowest since June 2017, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

Palm oil may drop to RM2,431 per tonne, as it failed to break a resistance at RM2,592, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil slides as demand worries overshadow Opec deal to deepen supply cuts

Opec backs biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis, awaits Russia

Chinese soy crushers set to add to ballooning soyoil inventories

Opec divided on how to combat coronavirus fallout

No records of alleged loan transactions with Thong Soon Seng: Magnus Energy

Oil gives up gains even as Opec works on big output cut

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 03:21 PM
Banking & Finance

Aviva to sell entire stake in Indonesia joint venture

[LONDON] British insurer Aviva said on Friday it would pull out completely from Indonesia by selling its entire...

Mar 6, 2020 03:17 PM
Stocks

Wall Street's pros fess up: 'We don't know what's going on'

[NEW YORK] Along with the virus, here's what people said has been driving the stock market this week. Optimism over...

Mar 6, 2020 03:12 PM
Banking & Finance

Australia's ANZ cuts jobs, union says 230 affected

[BENGALURU] Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Friday it was cutting jobs at its retail distribution...

Mar 6, 2020 03:11 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus crisis threatens to silence Japan's tourist boom

[TOKYO] The restaurants at the Exitmelsa shopping centre in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district are usually packed with...

Mar 6, 2020 02:56 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares close at near 11-month low on virus impact fears; NZ falls

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed at a near 11-month low on Friday, tracking declines on Wall Street and across...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.