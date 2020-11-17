You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Petra Diamonds reports annual net loss, revenue fall as pandemic bites

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 4:30 PM

AK_pd_1711.jpg
Petra Diamonds on Tuesday reported a 36 per cent fall in revenue and a net loss of US$223 million as the pandemic hit production, sales and prices.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JOHANNESBURG] Petra Diamonds on Tuesday reported a 36 per cent fall in revenue and a net loss of US$223 million as the pandemic hit production, sales and prices.

Petra, which operates three diamond mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania, kept production guidance for 2021 on hold due to ongoing uncertainty, noting the risks to production if further Covid-19 restrictions are required.

CEO Richard Duffy said Petra had "unprecedented challenges" to contend with in 2020.

The diamond miner was already struggling before the pandemic hit - it suffered a loss of US$258.1 million last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 58 per cent to US$64.8 million on revenue down 36 per cent to US$295.8 million for the year ended June 30.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It reported a cash outflow of US$12.3 million versus free cashflow of US$70.5 million last year, and took an impairment charge of US$91.9 million due to reduced diamond pricing estimates.

Petra last month agreed a debt-for-equity restructuring with debt holders which will leave existing shareholders with just 9 per cent of the company.

Although the diamond market has been improving, the resurgence of Covid-19 in key markets poses a threat to the nascent recovery, Petra said, with much resting on consumer activity in the US market in coming months.

Petra's Williamson mine in Tanzania closed in April and remains suspended.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's FGV posts quarterly profit, expects palm prices to remain strong

Gold inches higher on softer dollar, virus woes; vaccine hopes cap gains

Mining magnate Gertler says he paid US$83m for royalties from Congo's Metalkol

Natural gas is worst performer among top commodities on weather

Barley trade routes redrawn as China tariff hits Australian farmers

Fortescue assessing green ammonia plant in Australia's Tasmania

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 04:32 PM
Stocks

Europe: Equities steady at open

[LONDON] European stock markets held steady in opening deals on Tuesday, as dealers paused for breath following the...

Nov 17, 2020 04:30 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

A GROWING number of Singapore banks will make flexible work arrangements a permanent fixture for staff, as they make...

Nov 17, 2020 04:20 PM
Consumer

Tricking the taste buds: flavour makers rise to meaty challenge

[ZURICH] At flavour maker Givaudan's innovation centre near Zurich, veteran chef Sam Brunschweiler serves up a lamb...

Nov 17, 2020 04:12 PM
Consumer

Investcorp buys controlling stake in Singapore instant cereal maker Viz Branz

[SINGAPORE] Bahrain's Investcorp said on Monday it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Singapore-based Viz...

Nov 17, 2020 04:04 PM
Banking & Finance

UBS's Weber warns of prolonged economic weakness, polarization

[SYDNEY] UBS Group AG Chairman Axel Weber said major economies face a prolonged period of uncertainty that will...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Black Friday plus Covid add up to crunch time for retailers

Brokers' take: Analysts upbeat on Genting Singapore after Q3 recovery, vaccine news

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for