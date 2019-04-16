You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Petrobras CEO denies government interference after diesel price hike canceled

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 7:38 AM

lwx_petrobras_160419_42.jpg
Roberto Castello Branco, chief executive officer of oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), denied there was government interference even after the state-controlled oil company delayed a diesel price hike after a call from President Jair Bolsonaro.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRASILIA] Roberto Castello Branco, chief executive officer of oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), denied there was government interference even after the state-controlled oil company delayed a diesel price hike after a call from President Jair Bolsonaro.

Castello Branco, the CEO of Petrobras, said President Bolsonaro warned him in the call about the risks of a potential new truckers strike if diesel prices rose. "The decision was taken by Petrobras management, no one told the company to cancel the price rise," he said, after leaving a meeting with cabinet ministers at the presidential palace in Brasilia.

Castello Branco met on Monday with mines and energy minister Bento Albuquerque, infrastructure minister Tarcisio Freitas, and economy minister Paulo Guedes. He said Petrobras fuel pricing policy was not discussed during the meeting. The presidential palace said in a statement the meeting discussed "solutions to road transportation".

The CEO said the company will decide whether the price of diesel will be raised. Castello Branco will meet with President Bolsonaro on Tuesday to discuss the diesel pricing policy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil rally stalls on talk of OPEC+ boosting output

Yinson could pull plug on Ezion's lifeline

Gold slips to 1-week low as global slowdown fears ease

Oil rally takes a breather as US drilling activity picks up

Iran eyes 5 oil project deals with local firms: report

Petronas acquires Singapore-based Amplus Energy

Editor's Choice

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asian Pay TV Trust up 22% as Foxconn-linked manager mulls options

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
4 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
5 ST Engineering unit gets US government go-ahead to buy engine parts maker

Must Read

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

BT_20190416_ABIMDA_3754775.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Regulator taking light touch on fast-moving telco sector

lwx_JPM_160419_4.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

US online lenders reduce risk on concern over looming recession

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening