Petrobras reports major rise in Q3 production

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA produced 2.878 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the third quarter, it announced on Thursday, up 14.6 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the firm is widely known, said August monthly production reached a new record of 3 million boepd. The company is on target to reach its annual production target of 2.7 million boepd.

