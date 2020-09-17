You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Petronas pays US$700m in taxes to Sarawak

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 11:14 PM

tl-petronas-r-040920.jpg
Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas on Thursday paid over US$700 million in sales tax to the energy-rich state of Sarawak, in a settlement that could open the way to more such payments to state governments.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas on Thursday paid over US$700 million in sales tax to the energy-rich state of Sarawak, in a settlement that could open the way to more such payments to state governments.

The payment comes just two weeks after Petronas reported its first quarterly loss in nearly five years due to a coronavirus-related demand slump and lower oil prices.

Analysts and sources close to the company had said that a payment to Sarawak could encourage other energy-rich states in Malaysia to demand sales taxes annually, hurting Petronas' finances.

Petronas, which is fully owned by the Malaysian government, had been fighting Sarawak state's demand for the sales tax in court but the two parties agreed to unexpectedly settle earlier this year.

Petronas is a significant source of revenue for the federal government and a hit to its finances could also affect the annual dividend it pays to the government.

SEE ALSO

Opec+ presses for compliance with oil cuts

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The chief executive of Petronas quit in June after disagreement with Malaysia's prime minister over the settlement, Reuters reported, citing sources close to the government and the company.

The Sarawak state is run by a close political ally of premier Muhyiddin Yassin, who sources have said is open to giving more oil money to the state. The then chief executive Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin has opposed it.

Petronas presented a cheque for 2.96 billion ringgit (S$971.4 million) to the Sarawak government, state news agency Bernama reported.

"The payment represents Petronas' full and final settlement for the sales tax for the year 2019," the company said in a statement.

The payment for this year will be made upon assessments by Sarawak authorities, it said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Opec+ presses for compliance with oil cuts

Gold drops as greenback rises on Fed's upbeat economic view

Hot stock: Wilmar shares surge after China unit gets IPO nod

Oil up more than 4% as US stockpiles fall, hurricane hits output

ING-led banks win access to Citi accounts linked to failed Agritrade

Total unit signs deal with Singapore LNG Corp for solar energy system

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 10:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ presses for compliance with oil cuts

[DUBAI] Opec and its allies, led by Russia, pressed for better compliance with oil output cuts on Thursday against...

Sep 17, 2020 10:06 PM
Consumer

LVMH says no need to fast-track decision on Tiffany's lawsuit

[PARIS] LVMH said on Thursday it had asked a US court to reject a request by US jeweller Tiffany, which is seeking...

Sep 17, 2020 09:44 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens lower as labour market recovery slows

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless...

Sep 17, 2020 09:32 PM
Real Estate

US housing starts drop as multi-family home construction slumps

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilding fell in August after strong gains in the prior three months, but the housing market...

Sep 17, 2020 09:26 PM
Government & Economy

EU unveils conditions for gigantic recovery fund disbursements

[BRUSSELS] European Union governments hoping to receive a slice of the hundreds of billions of euros in jointly...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

World Bank's IFC warns of Asia-Pacific 'financial crisis'

John Lewis scraps bonus for first time since 1948

Top Glove Q4 net profit soars 1,646%, expects 'fresh highs' in FY21

ADB invests US$95m to support sustainable infrastructure development via Clifford Capital

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.