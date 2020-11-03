You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

PipeChina halts construction at Beihai LNG terminal after fire kills 5

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 11:22 AM

[BEIJING] PipeChina has suspended construction work at the second phase of its Beihai liquefied natural gas terminal in southern China following a fire that killed five, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

A fire occurred on Monday during pipeline construction near the No 2 storage tank at the terminal's second phase, which is designed to regasify 3 million tonnes of LNG a year and was scheduled to complete construction by June 2020.

Five were killed in the fire and three were severely injured, while one person is still missing, according to a statement from local government on Tuesday.

"PipeChina has asked the on-site contractor to stop all works and is sparing no efforts in the rescue operation," the company said.

A staff member at Beihai, who did not identify themselves, told Reuters by phone that terminal operations have been suspended because of the fire, and it is not known when they will be restarted.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The staff member did not say if the suspension is affecting all the facilities at Beihai, including the first phase of the terminal, which started operation in 2016, and has a designed handling capacity of 3 million tonnes per year.

Vessels are forbidden to enter and depart the port of Tieshangang where the Beihai terminal is located, according to a report posted by local authorities on Monday.

The Beihai terminal was spun-off from Sinopec in September and is now owned and managed by the country's newly established pipeline company PipeChina.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Hungry hogs spark a green fuel rethink by Chinese energy giant

Malaysia's Petronas to pay RM34b government dividend in 2020: minister

US senator warns France's Macron over gas exports deal delay

Oil rises nearly 3% as US presidential election looms

Wilmar shares soar 5.9% after firm reports higher net profit, declares special dividend

Two India billionaires win in landmark government coal auctions

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 3, 2020 11:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

Hungry hogs spark a green fuel rethink by Chinese energy giant

[SHANGHAI] Millions of hungry pigs in China are setting off a chain reaction in the fuel market, causing the...

Nov 3, 2020 11:15 AM
Consumer

MGM Growth Properties interested in buying the Venetian casino

[LOS ANGELES] MGM Growth Properties is willing to acquire a big Las Vegas Strip casino such as the Venetian - which...

Nov 3, 2020 11:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's Petronas to pay RM34b government dividend in 2020: minister

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian state energy firm Petronas will pay the government a dividend of 34 billion ringgit (S$11....

Nov 3, 2020 10:59 AM
Real Estate

Japan property funds feel pinch as Tokyo population drops amid pandemic

[TOKYO] Signs that people are moving away from Tokyo, as telecommuting becomes the norm for many business amid the...

Nov 3, 2020 10:53 AM
Transport

Lack of passenger flights squeezes air freight capacity in peak season

[SYDNEY] A sharp fall in passenger flights due to the coronavirus pandemic combined with rising e-commerce demand is...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: FCT, LMIRT, Wilmar, CapitaLand, ARA Logos, Lendlease Reit

Biden leads Trump narrowly in Florida on eve of election: Reuters/Ipsos

UK's Johnson under fire as new lockdown looms for England

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.6%

Public healthcare workers can cash in leave they're unable to take

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for