PSA Marine acquires Peru port services firm

(front row, from left) Peter Chew, PSA Marine managing director; and Marco Peschiera, chief executive officer (CEO) of Inversiones Piuranas and Grupo Piurano. (second row) Peter Lim, CEO (LATAM) of Tramarsa Flota; Luis Romero, chairman of Tramarsa Group; Alvaro Galindo, Tramarsa Group CEO; and Enrique Andres Tarazona Soria, managing director of Tramarsa Flota; with their senior leadership teams.

HARBOUR and terminal towage operator PSA Marine has completed the acquisition of the entire stake in Tramarsa Flota and its subsidiaries from the Grupo Romero.

PSA Marine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore’s PSA International, did not disclose the deal value in its announcement on Thursday.

Based in Lima, Peru, Tramarsa Flota provides towage, pilotage, launch boat and offshore services in 10 major ports along the Peruvian coastline. The port services firm owns 45 vessels, including 17 tugs, 23 launches and five support vessels for diving activities and other marine services.

PSA Marine managing director Peter Chew said: “This strategic move will strengthen (PSA Marine’s) international towage and pilotage network.”

With the acquisition of Tramarsa Flota, PSA Marine now owns and operates more than 70 tugs in Peru, Bangladesh, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Oman and South-east Asia with flagship operations in Singapore.

PSA Marine also provides crew transfer services for offshore wind markets in Europe and Taiwan.