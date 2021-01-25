You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Russian Nord Stream 2 pipe-laying ship begins work in Danish waters

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 6:47 AM

rk_NordStream_250121.jpg
The Russian pipe-laying ship tasked with completing the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline began work in Danish waters on Sunday, the company said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MOSCOW] The Russian pipe-laying ship tasked with completing the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline began work in Danish waters on Sunday, the company said.

"The laybarge Fortuna has started works in the construction corridor in the Danish EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone), ahead of the resumption of the Nord Stream 2 construction. All works are performed in line with relevant permits," Nord Stream 2 said in a statement.

The ship earlier arrived in waters off Denmark, maritime tracing apps indicated, despite the threat of further US sanctions.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil industry reels as Biden targets fossil fuels in his first days

Home-baking frenzy sweetens sugar demand

Australia's PM reluctant to commit to medium-term climate goals: newspaper

Oil falls on China's Covid-19 cases, high crude build

Biden's presidency looks promising for gold, yet rising Treasury yields may limit gains

Petronas said to enter fray for US$4b Lonza chemicals unit

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new Covid-19 variant: CDC

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-US citizens entering the country who have recently...

Jan 25, 2021 07:00 AM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank starts probe in relation to engagement with some clients

[BENGALURU] Deutsche Bank AG said on Sunday it began a probe in relation to engagement with some clients after the...

Jan 25, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Australia regulator approves Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use

[SYDNEY] Australia's therapeutic goods regulator has conditionally approved the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for...

Jan 25, 2021 06:57 AM
Consumer

Online fashion retailer Boohoo to buy Debenhams brand: FT

[BENGALURU] Online fashion retailer Boohoo Group is set to acquire collapsed British department store group...

Jan 25, 2021 06:54 AM
Banking & Finance

StashAway crosses US$1b in assets under management

ROBO-ADVISER StashAway has attracted more than US$1 billion in assets under management in three-and-a-half-years....

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

StashAway crosses US$1b in assets under management

Jumbo unit inks joint venture to sell Teochew fishball and minced meat noodles

Parc Central Residences executive condominium about 60% sold

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

Staff get perk immunity at some firms

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for