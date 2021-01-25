Russian Nord Stream 2 pipe-laying ship begins work in Danish waters

The Russian pipe-laying ship tasked with completing the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline began work in Danish waters on Sunday, the company said.

[MOSCOW] The Russian pipe-laying ship tasked with completing the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline began work in Danish waters on Sunday, the company said.

"The laybarge Fortuna has started works in the construction corridor in the Danish EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone), ahead of the resumption of the Nord Stream 2 construction. All works are performed in line with relevant permits," Nord Stream 2 said in a statement.

The ship earlier arrived in waters off Denmark, maritime tracing apps indicated, despite the threat of further US sanctions.

AFP