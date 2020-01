Russia's Sakhalin 2 plant has offered two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in February, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

It has offered the cargoes for loading on Feb 26 and Feb 28, one of them said.

The tender closes on Jan 15, the source added.

 

REUTERS