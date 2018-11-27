You are here

Saudi Aramco plans gas investments of US$150b over next decade - CEO

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 2:17 PM

Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday its gas programme would attract US$150 billion worth of investments over the next decade with production growing to 23 billion standard cubic feet a day from the current 14 billion.
"We also have world-class unconventional gas resources that are rapidly supplementing our large conventional resources ... currently we have 16 drilling rigs concentrating on unconventional gas and more than 70 wells completed this year," CEO Amin Nasser said at a conference in Dubai.

Nasser also said Aramco plans to invest US$100 billion over the next 10 years in chemicals globally, in addition to potential acquisitions.

