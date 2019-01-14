You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Saudi energy minister says oil market is 'on the right track'

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Abu Dhabi

SAUDI Arabia's energy minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday that the oil market is "on the right track" and will quickly return to balance, but oil producers are willing to do more if needed.

"If we look beyond the noise of weekly data and speculators' herd-like behaviour, I remain convinced that we're on the right track, and that the oil market will quickly return to balance," said Mr Al-Falih, addressing an oil conference in Abu Dhabi.

"If we find that more needs to be done, we will do so in unison with our Opec and non-Opec partners, where collaboration is essential too," he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), and other leading global oil producers led by Russia, agreed in December to cut their combined oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day starting from January to prevent a supply glut and boost sagging prices.

Mr Al-Falih said secondary sources suggest that Opec production in December was already more than 600,000 barrels per day lower than in November.

"We in Saudi Arabia went beyond our commitment, and have lowered both production and exports," he said.

Mr Al-Falih later told reporters that he sees no need for an extraordinary Opec meeting before April, when the group is set to decide its output policy for the rest of 2019. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold: not a bull market but downside is limited

Russia starts gradual oil output cuts as Opec+ deal kicks in

Oil falls nearly 2% amid global economy concerns but ends week higher

Gold gains as US stocks slip, en route to 4th weekly gain

Choppy trading conditions for gold

Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains

Editor's Choice

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Most Read

1 Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM
2 Olivia Lum should give up role as Hyflux chair during restructuring, says Sias chief
3 The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market
4 Rise in male infertility in Singapore mirrors global sperm crisis
5 Hot stock: Oxley shares up 7% up on news of deal to sell Stevens Road hotels

Must Read

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening