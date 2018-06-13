Senoko Energy launches first solar energy project

SENOKO Energy launched its first solar energy project, with the rooftop installation of solar panels for mobility technology company Continental Automotive Singapore, the power generation player said on Wednesday morning.

The solar panels were installed on three office buildings at Continental Automotive's premises, with the capacity to generate more than 500 megawatt hours of electricity a year.

With more companies looking to new energy solutions, Senoko Energy’s new energy solutions acting head Richard Weller intends to grow the company's capacity to handle solar energy related projects.

Mr Weller said: “As Singapore looks to increase its energy security and efficiency, demand for renewable energy is growing, with the private sector doubling its solar installations since 2015. We expect this growth to accelerate, as the costs of solar continue to come down, while awareness increases among businesses."

Meanwhile, Senoko Energy’s president and chief executive officer, Bernard Esselinckx added: “Building on the success of this first rooftop installation, Senoko Energy is looking to develop more solar projects and smart energy solutions. These include energy management initiatives such as tenant metering and smart home solutions, which have seen a significant rise in demand."