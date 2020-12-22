You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Shell figures point to another bleak quarter for Big Oil

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

INVESTORS expecting an end-of-year rebound in the oil and gas industry could be in for a disappointment, if figures published by Royal Dutch Shell plc are any indication.

The Anglo-Dutch energy giant gave a first taste of what could prove to be another bleak quarter for the industry. It warned of another multibillion-dollar impairment charge, significantly weaker oil trading, a loss in its upstream division and fuel sales that remain sluggish.

"The indicative guidance looks disappointing, particularly in the context of the strong run Shell has had in recent weeks," RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria said in a note.

Shell, along with its peers, is coming to the end of a tumultuous year. Its finances have been pummelled as the coronavirus pandemic decimated oil and gas demand. The company has been forced to slash its dividend and plan thousands of layoffs.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Initial fourth-quarter figures published on Monday, before full results on Feb 4, show the pain is not yet over for the company.

Trading results in the oil-products division will be "significantly lower compared with the third quarter," when the unit helped Shell avoid a loss. The company sees fuel sales volumes of four million to five million barrels a day, in line with the prior quarter but down from more than six million a year earlier.

Shell's upstream unit, which oversees most exploration and production, is expected to report an adjusted loss for Q4, in part due to a tax charge of US$600 million to US$900 million. The company expects post-tax charges of as much as US$4.5 billion in relation to impairments, asset restructuring and "onerous contracts". Shell has already announced more than US$18 billion of writedowns this year.

In its Integrated Gas unit, Shell expects production to increase to between 900,000 and 940,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day this quarter, though trading results will be "below average".

Earlier on Monday, Shell said it agreed to sell a minority stake in a liquefied natural gas project in Australia for US$2.5 billion.

Refinery utilisation is expected to be higher than in Q3, at as much as 76 per cent, while refining margins will be "slightly improved". However, trading results in that business are forecast to be "significantly lower", according to the statement.

Shell is scheduled to publish a strategy update on Feb 11. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Olam acquires US chilli pepper business, eyes more innovation, capacity expansion

Energy China to invest 23.8b yuan in energy project

Olam eyes more innovation investments, capacity expansion with acquisition of US chilli pepper business

China Everbright Water bags two wastewater treatment projects in Jiangsu

Energy China plans US$3.6b investment on integrated energy project in Erdos

Shell inks US$2.5b Australian LNG stake sale to GIP

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Shaken by new coronavirus strain, world shuts the door on Britain

[DOVER] A slew of countries closed their borders to Britain on Monday over fears of a highly infectious new...

Dec 22, 2020 12:15 AM
Government & Economy

Brits rush to supermarkets ahead of Christmas as borders close

[LONDON] Britons rushed to supermarkets on Monday to stock up for Christmas after stricter pandemic rules meant last...

Dec 21, 2020 11:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Malaysian glove maker denies its workers are living in shipping containers

[KUALA LUMPUR] A Malaysian glove maker has denied hundreds of its workers are living in metal shipping containers in...

Dec 21, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Regulator clears way for use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Europe

[AMSTERDAM] Europe's medicines regulator on Monday approved the use of the Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by US...

Dec 21, 2020 11:44 PM
Technology

Aramco to bring Google Cloud services to Saudi Arabia

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco Development, a subsidiary of Aramco, has teamed up with Google Cloud to offer cloud services to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property investment market likely to get 'shot in the arm' in 2021: CBRE

Australia detects new UK strain

Singapore Airlines has spent S$7.1b of S$8.8b raised in rights issue

Malaysian glove maker denies its workers are living in shipping containers

Shaken by new coronavirus strain, world shuts the door on Britain

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for