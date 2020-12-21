You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Shell inks US$2.5b Australian LNG stake sale to GIP

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 1:59 PM

rk_shell_211220.jpg
Royal Dutch Shell Plc agreed to sell a minority stake in a liquefied natural gas export project in Australia to Global Infrastructure Partners for US$2.5 billion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRISBANE] Royal Dutch Shell Plc agreed to sell a minority stake in a liquefied natural gas export project in Australia to Global Infrastructure Partners for US$2.5 billion.

The oil major will sell a 26.25 per cent interest in the Queensland Curtis LNG Common Facilities in a deal that is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021, the company said a statement on Monday. The common facilities are currently completely owned by Shell and include LNG storage tanks, jetties and infrastructure that service the venture.

A deal would reduce the oil giant's exposure to the turbulent market, while still remaining majority owner and operator in one of Australia's biggest LNG facilities. China's CNOOC Ltd. has a 50 per cent equity stake in one of the plant's production trains, while Tokyo Gas Co holds a 2.5 per cent equity in another one, according to Shell's website.

"This decision is consistent with Shell's strategy of selling non-core assets in order to further high-grade and simplify Shell's portfolio," Shell said in the statement.

It also comes after the Australian government has touted the gas industry as a key engine for nationwide growth out of this year's recession, even as energy prices have fallen and other major projects have been beset by holdups.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

GIP is an infrastructure-focused fund manager with US$71 billion in assets, according to its website. It led a consortium comprising five other investment funds in a purchase of a US$10 billion stake in Abu Dhabi National Oil Co's natural gas pipelines in June.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold scales 1-1/2-month high on US stimulus deal boost

Oil prices fall amid worries over new coronavirus strain

Olam to acquire US chile pepper business for US$108.5m in expansion of spices portfolio

In last rush, Trump grants mining and energy firms access to public lands

Copper tops US$8,000 as Goldman points to commodities super-cycle

Oil settles up, marking seventh straight weekly gain

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 21, 2020 01:15 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang bags US$162m in new orders from Hong Kong container shipping firm

MAINBOARD-LISTED Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has entered into an agreement with Hong Kong container shipping firm SITC...

Dec 21, 2020 12:59 PM
Companies & Markets

M1 users hit by second fibre broadband outage in a month

[SINGAPORE] M1 has apologised to its customers for a fibre broadband outage on Monday (Dec 21) morning.

Dec 21, 2020 12:53 PM
Government & Economy

Trump signs temporary spending bill into law to avoid US government shutdown

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump signed a temporary spending bill into law on Sunday night to avoid a government...

Dec 21, 2020 12:20 PM
Real Estate

HDB to launch 17,000 BTO flats in 2021, including in Bidadari, Queenstown and Geylang

[SINGAPORE] About 17,000 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be launched in 2021, keeping the supply of new flats in...

Dec 21, 2020 12:10 PM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks, pound, oil sink as virus surge trumps stimulus deal

[HONG KONG] Asian markets sank on Monday as news of a US stimulus agreement was overshadowed by surging virus cases...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, Olam, StarHub, ComfortDelGro, Tianjin Zhong Xin, Metro

Malaysia faces revenue crunch as spending mounts on virus woes

China's stunning export comeback has factories scrambling for workers

Oil prices fall amid worries over new coronavirus strain

Reports of martial-law talk in Trump meeting draw outrage

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for