You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Shell plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs in transition plan

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 2:32 PM

file7bo1d1qt6sg16kuy88xq.jpg
Royal Dutch Shell announced on Wednesday plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs, or over 10 per cent of its workforce, as part of a major overhaul to shift the oil and gas giant to low-carbon energy.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Royal Dutch Shell announced on Wednesday plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs, or over 10 per cent of its workforce, as part of a major overhaul to shift the oil and gas giant to low-carbon energy.

Shell, which had 83,000 employees at the end of 2019, said that the reorganisation will lead to annual savings of US$2 billion to US$2.5 billion by 2022.

Shell last month launched a broad review of its business aimed at deeply cutting costs as it prepares to restructure its operations as part of a shift to low-carbon energy.

The Anglo-Dutch company said it expected to cut 7,000 to 9,000 jobs by the end of 2022, including some 1,500 people who have agreed to take voluntary redundancy this year.

In an operations update, Shell also said its oil and gas production was set to drop sharply in the third quarter to around 3,050 barrels of oil equivalent per day due to lower output as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and hurricanes that forced offshore platforms to shut down.

SEE ALSO

Disney to cut 28,000 US employees due to coronavirus

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Surging prices turn pork into luxury holiday gift in China

Gold slips as US dollar firms after Trump, Biden face off

Brokers' take: DBS upgrades Keppel to 'buy', says O&M review could restore confidence

SBI Offshore proposes to liquidate to make cash exit offer

Oil falls over 3% as virus cases mount and US debate looms

Keppel identifies S$17.5b of assets that can be monetised over time

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 02:21 PM
Government & Economy

MAS seen keeping monetary policy on hold on recovery hopes: poll

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's central bank will likely keep policy settings steady in October on hopes the economy will...

Sep 30, 2020 02:13 PM
Transport

SMRT using Grab technology to streamline taxi operations

SMRT Corporation subsidiary SMRT Road and ride-hailing app Grab on Wednesday announced a technology partnership...

Sep 30, 2020 02:13 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower after Trump-Biden debate

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the first US presidential debate between Democrat Joe Biden and...

Sep 30, 2020 02:02 PM
Energy & Commodities

Surging prices turn pork into luxury holiday gift in China

[BEIJING] A video showing scores of furniture store employees lining up to receive a bag of fatty pork has gone...

Sep 30, 2020 01:40 PM
Garage

Singapore's tech investments on track to rival the S$6.5b raised in 2019: PwC

TECH startups in Singapore have raised S$3.3 billion in capital over the first half of 2020, bringing total funding...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: DBS upgrades Keppel to 'buy', says O&M review could restore confidence

Stocks to watch: Keppel, DBS, Singapore Airlines, CCT, CMT, Teckwah

Temasek prices its longest US$1b 50-year bond at 2.5%

Disney to cut 28,000 US employees due to coronavirus

Phase 3 reopening will not see big jump in business: economists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.