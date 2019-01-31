You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Shell's 2018 profits soar to four-year high

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 3:21 PM

AK_shell_3101.jpg
Royal Dutch Shell reported a 36 per cent rise in 2018 profits on Thursday to US$21.4 billion, the highest since 2014, beating forecasts as cost savings kicked in.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Royal Dutch Shell reported a 36 per cent rise in 2018 profits on Thursday to US$21.4 billion, the highest since 2014, beating forecasts as cost savings kicked in.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Anglo-Dutch company's net income attributable to shareholders, based on a current cost of supplies (CCS) and excluding identified items, rose 32 per cent on the year to US$5.688 billion as deep cost cuts introduced after the 2014 market downturn filtered through.

That compared with a company-provided forecast of US$5.28 billion for the quarter and US$20.98 billion for the full year.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

Central banks buy most gold since 1971: industry body

7 men arrested for suspected marine oil theft off Singapore's southern coast

Oil gains on tighter US supply, Venezuela sanctions

Confluence of factors sends oil prices 2% up, but outlook is choppy

Oil industry braces for turmoil from US sanctions on Venezuela

The oil shock that never was: how shortage warnings missed the mark

Editor's Choice

sl_oil_290119_22.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Confluence of factors sends oil prices 2% up, but outlook is choppy

BT_20190131_NSORCHARD31_3683588.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopping to lifestyle destination: New plans unveiled for Orchard Rd

file73tj4yt45hf16taatc7n.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX needs more regulatory bite to improve oversight

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
3 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
4 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
5 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information

Must Read

AK_sgskyline_3101.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing, services sentiment turns gloomier for H1 2019

BP_No Signboard_221118_44_0.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: No Signboard halts trading after 24% surge; SGX queries unusual activity

bp_lazada_190318_118.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Garage

Lazada to migrate RedMart onto platform in ramp-up of supermarket plans for SE Asia

SL_raffles gen _251218_10.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Employment up in 2018 but growth in real median income for Singaporeans slows: MOM data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening