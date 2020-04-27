You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Singapore coastline packed with ships full of oil no one wants

Mon, Apr 27, 2020 - 4:58 PM

[SINGAPORE] A narrow waterway off Singapore has become even more congested as oil-laden tankers wait out a slump in global fuel consumption that's crimped demand and boosted the use of ships to store cargoes.

About 60 clean fuel tankers are currently anchored along the busy strait, up from the usual 30-40 ships, according to Rahul Kapoor, head of commodity analytics and research at IHS Markit. Some vessels are being used to hoard fuel at sea as onshore tanks fill up. Others are probably parked, waiting to be redirected to any willing buyer across Asia and the world as the coronavirus pummels economies worldwide.

Ships filled with gasoline to jet fuel are moving from major refinery hubs such as South Korea and China due to a crash in domestic demand and swelling stockpiles.

These tankers are finding their way to the Singapore Strait, where the glut is being compounded by offloading delays at the city state.

Vessels currently have to wait about two weeks to discharge cargoes in Singapore, compared to the typical 4-5 days, according to shipbrokers and traders, leaving ships stranded in local waters.

SEE ALSO

897 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total to 12,075

Storage options are dwindling globally as onshore tanks rapidly fill to capacity, prompting traders, refiners and infrastructure companies to seek alternatives such as pipelines and ships.

Bloomberg earlier reported that those who managed to snag some highly-coveted tanks in Singapore were being charged much higher rates, even as the nation stopped leasing out space to new customers.

Major fuel-exporting countries are facing difficulties finding homes for their surplus barrels," said Sri Paravaikkarasu, Asia oil head at industry consultant FGE. In Singapore, crude processing rates at refineries have probably dropped to around 60 per cent of capacity, and may drop further to as low as 50 per cent during the second quarter, she said.

The onshore storage squeeze is being seen across the region. In India, tanks were 95 per cent full as of last week as refiners scrambled to find space to hold their excess fuel, even turning to pump stations and depots. In Singapore, fuel stockpiles rose to a four-year high in mid-April.

Utilizing tankers has become the next best option, with analytics firm Vortexa estimating floating crude oil storage in Asia at a four-year high. Taking into account the waters off Singapore as well as Malaysia, data intelligence firm Kpler saw a 45 per cent month-on-month increase in the volume of clean fuels - comprising naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel and diesel - stored on ships to 6.64 million barrels as of April 23.

Across the world, freight rates for both clean as well as dirty tankers have surged dramatically along with rising demand for floating storage. Also, shippers are using a strategy known as slow steaming, where they deliberately reduce the speed of tankers to increase the shipments' transit time while awaiting the emergence of buying interest from customers, or save on fuel.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Steelmaker SSAB sees steep shipment fall, to delay investments

High Court grants troubled Hin Leong interim judicial management

High Court grants troubled Hin Leong interim judicial management

Mexican oil platforms to reduce staff due to coronavirus

KrisEnergy starts UK legal proceedings, says Rubicon unit seeking US$5.4m payment

World's biggest wheat supply dries up when some want it most

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 27, 2020 04:47 PM
Consumer

Alibaba to demote e-commerce chief after probing improper behavior

[SHANGHAI] Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. demoted e-commerce chief Jiang Fan and took away a year's worth of financial...

Apr 27, 2020 04:38 PM
Transport

UK airlines want coronavirus wage support scheme extended beyond June

[LONDON] Britain's airlines want the government's coronavirus wage support scheme to be extended beyond June,...

Apr 27, 2020 04:33 PM
Government & Economy

HK scientists say new antiviral coating can protect surfaces for 90 days

[HONG KONG] Researchers at a Hong Kong university say they have developed an antiviral coating which could provide...

Apr 27, 2020 04:30 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with strong gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied at the start of the week, piling on almost two per cent Monday, fuelled by...

Apr 27, 2020 04:26 PM
Technology

Japan's SMFG, SBI to form smartphone service tie-up: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will tie up with internet brokerage SBI Holdings in a smartphone service...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.