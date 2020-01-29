You are here

Singapore firm Vena Energy to build 100 MW solar battery in Queensland

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 1:17 PM
SINGAPORE-BASED Vena Energy will build a 100 megawatt (MW) solar battery in Queensland, Australia, for Australian energy retailer AGL, it said on Wednesday.

The project will cost A$120 million (S$110.1 million). The battery will have an initial capacity of 100 megawatts (MW) and store 150 MW hours of energy, which could power up to 57,000 average homes annually.

Vena Energy Australia will build, own and maintain the battery, while AGL will operate it under a 15-year agreement between both firms.

Construction is estimated to begin in July, the independent power producer told The Business Times. Head of Vena Energy Australia Anil Nangia said the project would take 12 months and employ 30 workers.

Mr Nangia said Vena plans to significantly invest in the local region, including purchasing products and services from fencing contractors, welders and transport contractors.

The battery is the first construction milestone of Vena's Wandoan South Project, which has been approved to generate up to 1,000 MW of solar electricity and 450 MW of energy storage, to be developed across several stages.

"Vena Energy is also advancing plans for a A$650 million solar project at the site, as part of the Wandoan South Project," Mr Nangia added.

Vena Energy said it has over 2,500 MW of ongoing renewable energy projects in Australia.

