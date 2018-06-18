You are here

Singapore LNG inks storage and reloading deal with energy trader Trafigura

Mon, Jun 18, 2018 - 2:44 PM
SINGAPORE LNG has signed an agreement with independent energy trader Trafigura for storage and reloading services at the SLNG Terminal on Jurong Island.

The agreement signed on May 30 grants Trafigura access to 160,000 cubic metres of firm LNG storage on a segregated basis for the next 24 months.

Trafigura had responded to a call for proposals from Singapore LNG that was launched in April, following the commissioning of SLNG Terminal’s fourth tank in March.   

This is the second storage and reloading agreement signed between Singapore LNG and Trafigura after the first two-year deal between the two parties ended in 2017.

Singapore LNG has another ongoing storage and reloading agreement with Temasek-backed Pavilion Energy.   

