Singapore's pump prices fall by up to S$0.05 a litre, a week after oil plunge

[SINGAPORE] Pump prices here have fallen by up to five cents a litre, a week after crude oil plunged to record lows.

The price of 95-octane petrol, the most popular grade here, is S$2.04 at Esso, Shell, SPC and Sinopec - down from S$2.09, according to fuel price tracker Fuel Kaki. Caltex is selling it at S$2.06 a litre.

All the reductions were made on Wednesday except for Sinopec, which adjusted downwards on Thursday morning.

The 92-octane grade is now S$2 at Esso and SPC, and S$2.02 at Caltex.

Shell does not sell 92-octane petrol, and neither does Sinopec, which is said to get its supplies from the British-Dutch oil giant.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

On the other end of the price spectrum, 98-octane petrol is cheapest at SPC, which is retailing it at S$2.38 a litre, followed by S$2.41 at Esso and Sinopec, and S$2.43 at Shell.

Caltex is retailing 98-octane, which it touts as a rival to Shell's V-Power, at S$2.53 a litre.

The so-called special grades by Shell (V-Power) and Sinopec (Sino X Power) are retailing at S$2.65 and S$2.55 a litre respectively.

Diesel is cheapest at SPC, which is selling it at S$1.64 a litre, followed by Esso's and Sinopec's S$1.67, and Shell's S$1.68. Diesel at Caltex is priciest, at S$1.69 a litre.

All prices are before discounts.

THE STRAITS TIMES