Sinopec launches product oil pipeline in central China

[SHANGHAI] China's Sinopec Group has launched a product oil pipeline in central province Hubei, connecting its Jingmen petrochemical plant and Xiangyang oil depot, the company said on Tuesday

The 130.4km pipeline has annual oil transportation capacity of 3.5 million tonnes and is designed to be able to connect pipelines with Shiyan and Nanyang city

Sinopec said the launch of the pipeline will help to expand market for refineries in central China and to reduce logistics cost of oil products.

