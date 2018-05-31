You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Social media furor hits oil giant as fuel costs squeeze Thailand

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 7:27 AM

2016-03-03T044347Z_434240548_GF10000323905_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-GASOLINE.jpg
Thailand has joined the global wave of anxiety over climbing energy costs.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand has joined the global wave of anxiety over climbing energy costs.

A social media furor over pump prices erupted in the past week, prompting state-run oil refiner PTT Pcl to defend itself in a Facebook post by chief executive officer Tevin Vongvanich. Last Thursday, the country's military government rolled out fuel subsides for diesel and cooking gas.

The developments signal Thailand's nascent consumer-spending recovery, which helped the economy last quarter, remains vulnerable to the climb in crude oil.

The kingdom is among the latest examples of a spike in energy angst around the world: Brazilian truckers have protested over diesel, Indian fuel makers face ire for raising prices and some Philippine lawmakers want to rollback a tax on petroleum products.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Some Thais may feel more pain from oil this time as the increase in agricultural product prices isn't keeping pace with the advance in crude," said Kampon Adireksombat, the chief economist at Kasikorn Securities Pcl in Bangkok. "People on low incomes are still having a difficult time."

Agriculture accounts for about 8 per cent of Thai gross domestic product and a third of total employment, according to World Bank data.

Inflation in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy probably accelerated to a 15-month high of 1.3 per cent in May, a Bloomberg survey shows ahead of data due Friday.

Thais on social media over the past week called for a boycott of PTT gas stations, and some hurled wild accusations that led the firm to threaten legal action against false claims.

Mr Tevin in a Facebook post said people are mistakenly making PTT the culprit for the jump in global oil prices. The company is Asia's biggest oil and gas firm by market capitalization outside of China and India.

The junta said last week it will use the state oil fund to subsidize cooking gas prices and cap diesel at a maximum 30 baht (S$1.25) per litre.

Rising living costs together with elevated household debt raise the risk of disquiet over military rule. Long-delayed elections are due next year.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil climbs over 2%, shrugs off API's US crude build

Look out for Saudis' July official selling prices for key to oil outlook

Petronas Q1 profit jumps 26%

Opec, non-Opec sticking to oil pact but may raise output if needed - Gulf source

Underground power station to supply Labrador area by 2025, as Singapore digs deeper

US WTI crude futures falls on threat of Opec boost

Editor's Choice

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

BT_20180531_KROCTAGON31_3455929.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

Indonesian group buys 2 floors at Octagon for S$30.3 million

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
3 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
4 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
5 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

BT_20180531_NBITALY_3456087.jpg
May 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Long hot summer awaits Italy and eurozone ahead of polls

2018-02-09T063159Z_1274318928_RC1C0B79D310_RTRMADP_3_INDIA-STOCKS.JPG
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

It's goodbye promising 'India Connect', and hello arbitration

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening