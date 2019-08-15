You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

SoftBank's Vision Fund makes US$110m bet on renewable energy storage

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 7:33 AM

BP_SoftBank_150819_19.jpg
SoftBank Group's Vision Fund has made its first foray into energy storage technology with a US$110 million investment in Switzerland-based Energy Vault.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] SoftBank Group's Vision Fund has made its first foray into energy storage technology with a US$110 million investment in Switzerland-based Energy Vault.

While many countries are keen to use renewable energy as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions in the fight against climate change, the challenge has been to find a way to store it for later use, particularly overnight or when demand surges.

Inspired by the physics and mechanical engineering used in hydro plants, Energy Vault says its technology enables renewable energy to be stored in 35-ton bricks and delivered as baseload power for less than the cost of fossil fuels at any hour of the day.

Most rival solutions focus on some form of battery storage, be it lithium ion, sodium-sulphut, lead-acid, among others. While costs have been falling - by nearly 40 per cent since 2015 according to Wood Mackenzie - most degrade over time.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Energy Vault solves a long-standing and complex problem of how to store renewable energy at scale," Akshay Naheta, managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, said in a statement on Thursday, announcing Vision Fund's US$110 million investment. "Energy Vault is highly complementary to SoftBank's existing energy portfolio and we are pleased to further the company's global development."

Energy Vault launched in late 2018 and has already partnered with Mexican materials company CEMEX and India's The Tata Power Company as it looks to complete a test phase and then build its first commercially functioning site.

Despite normally investing at a later stage in a company's development, Softbank believed Energy Vault could scale quickly and potentially not need to do a later funding round, hence the drive to take an early stake, Mr Naheta said.

The potential rewards are large. The global energy storage market is expected to reach 22.2 GW in 2023, from nearly 5 GW at the end of 2018, according to a report in May by data and analytics company GlobalData.

Robert Piconi, chief executive and co-founder of Energy Vault, said despite planning to grow the business country by country, the scale of pent-up global demand for a scaleable solution convinced them to move faster.

"The Vision Fund shares our passion to combat climate change through innovation in energy storage technologies and, with its support as a strategic partner, Energy Vault is well positioned to meet the large and currently unmet demand for sustainable and economical energy storage worldwide," Mr Piconi said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil drops 3% on weak global economic data, US crude stocks build

EU imposes duties on Indonesian biodiesel

Australia rejects calls by Pacific Island neighbours to ditch coal

After 50 years in UK North Sea, Exxon considering exit: sources

China solar can compete without subsidy in 334 cities: study

China govt think tank presses for 2025 CO2 cap

Editor's Choice

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

Must Read

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_ABHENG15_3863011.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to benefit from rise in long-term demand for chips: DPM Heng

Aug 15, 2019
Stocks

US: Dow posts biggest one-day drop since Oct as recession fears take hold

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly