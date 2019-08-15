You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

South Korea imports more US oil in July as Iran shipments on hold

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 8:47 AM

nz_oiljack_150819.jpg
South Korea's oil imports from the United States and the United Arab Emirates jumped in July, with Iranian shipments remaining at zero for a third month due to US sanctions, customs data showed on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea's oil imports from the United States and the United Arab Emirates jumped in July, with Iranian shipments remaining at zero for a third month due to US sanctions, customs data showed on Thursday.

South Korea, typically one of Tehran's major Asian oil customers, halted importing Iranian crude from May after the US government announced an end to all waivers on such shipments.

In July last year, before the re-imposed sanctions, South Korea imported 788,651 tonnes of crude oil from Iran, or 185,715 barrels per day (bpd), according to the customs data.

South Korean oil buyers previously tended to import condensate, or an ultra-light form of crude oil, from Iran.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the first seven months of this year, South Korea's intake of Iranian oil dropped 44.1 per cent to 3.87 million tonnes, or 133,321 bpd, versus 6.92 million tonnes during the same period a year earlier, the data showed.

In the absence of Iranian oil imports, South Korea's imports from the US almost tripled to 1.91 million tonnes in July, or 463,922 bpd, from the year before. In July, the United States was South Korea's second-biggest crude oil supplier, overtaking Kuwait.

South Korea imported a record 60.23 million barrels, or 332,751 bpd of US crude in the first-half, and its demand for US oil was expected to remain firm in the second-half on the back of Iran sanctions and rising US crude output, according to data and analysts.

Overall, South Korea's July crude imports fell 10.5 per cent to 11.53 million tonnes, or 2.72 million bpd, from a year earlier, according to the data.

Crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia, South Korea's top oil supplier, were 3.34 million tonnes in July, or 787,495 bpd, up 1.7 per cent from a year earlier.

Last month, South Korea also increased its imports from the United Arab Emirates. Its UAE crude oil imports jumped 34.8 per cent year-on-year to 1.13 million tonnes in July, or 265,470 bpd.

For the January-July period this year, the country's crude imports decreased 3.2 per cent year-on-year to about 84.2 million tonnes, or around 3.4 million bpd, the customs data showed.

The country's final July crude imports data will be released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later this month.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

SoftBank's Vision Fund makes US$110m bet on renewable energy storage

Oil drops 3% on weak global economic data, US crude stocks build

EU imposes duties on Indonesian biodiesel

Australia rejects calls by Pacific Island neighbours to ditch coal

After 50 years in UK North Sea, Exxon considering exit: sources

China solar can compete without subsidy in 334 cities: study

Editor's Choice

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

Must Read

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_ABHENG15_3863011.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to benefit from rise in long-term demand for chips: DPM Heng

Aug 15, 2019
Stocks

US: Dow posts biggest one-day drop since Oct as recession fears take hold

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly