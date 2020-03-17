You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Soya beans recover from 10-month low, gains capped by virus worries

Tue, Mar 17, 2020 - 11:46 AM

AB_soyabeans_170320.jpg
Chicago soya bean futures rose for the first time in five sessions on Tuesday with bargain buying supporting prices, although gains were limited by concerns over the economic damage from the fast-spreading coronavirus.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

[SINGAPORE] Chicago soya bean futures rose for the first time in five sessions on Tuesday with bargain buying supporting prices, although gains were limited by concerns over the economic damage from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Wheat was little changed after Monday's slide to its lowest since October, while corn recovered from a six-month low to trade higher.

A bit of bargain buying and issues around food security are supporting prices of grains and oilseeds, said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

Most Asian shares fell a day after Wall Street's historic market rout, with fleeting initial gains evaporating as the coronavirus remained a major risk to economic growth.

The most-active soya bean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade added 0.8 per cent at US$8.28 a bushel by 0251 GMT, having slumped 3.2 per cent on Monday when prices hit their lowest since May 24 at US$8.21 a bushel.

SEE ALSO

Wheat could be surprise winner in the partial US-China trade deal

Corn was up 0.3 per cent at US$3.55-3/4 a bushel after hitting a trough of US$3.53-3/4 a bushel earlier in the session - the lowest since Sept 12. Wheat was unchanged at US$4.98 a bushel, having dropped to its lowest since Oct 11 at US$4.91-3/4 a bushel on Monday.

Grain prices have come under sustained pressure as the coronavirus pandemic threatens demand for commodities although food demand is likely to provide a flood under agricultural markets.

The US Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that weekly export inspections came in at 977,879 tonnes for corn, 449,653 tonnes for wheat and 436,358 tonnes for soya beans. The weekly totals were in line with market forecasts.

The US soya bean crush in February topped most analysts' forecasts and hit the highest level on record for the shortest month of the year, according to data issued by the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) on Monday.

The association said its members, who handle about 95 per cent of all soya beans crushed in the United States, processed 166.288 million bushels of soya beans last month, down from the 176.940 million bushels crushed in January, an all-time high for any month, but up from the February 2019 crush of 154.498 million bushels.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn soya bean, soya oil, soya meal and wheat futures contracts on Monday, traders said. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold declines as virus panic spurs sell off across markets

Magnus Energy Q2 loss narrows to S$1.2m

Santos reviews all capital spending in wake of oil price collapse

Oil slumps below US$30/barrel as coronavirus spreads, Opec rancor remains elevated

Oil slumps again on coronavirus fears, price war

Few US shale firms can withstand prolonged oil price war

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 17, 2020 11:46 AM
Real Estate

Hotel owners are about to blow through cash on virus travel cuts

[SEATTLE] Some Seattle hotels saw occupancy rates fall below 10 per cent last week, even before fresh guidance...

Mar 17, 2020 11:41 AM
Government & Economy

US, China accuse each other of coronavirus fear-mongering

[WASHINGTON] The United States and China on Monday each demanded that the other stop smearing its reputation over...

Mar 17, 2020 11:40 AM
Banking & Finance

US banking giants tap Fed's discount window to ease stigma

[NEW YORK] Eight giant US banks said they would access the Federal Reserve's discount window, in a move meant to...

Mar 17, 2020 11:37 AM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks drop after Wall Street slump

[SEOUL] South Korean shares fell more than 2 per cent on Tuesday, following a historic rout on Wall Street, on fears...

Mar 17, 2020 11:28 AM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong drawing up plans for Chapter 11 style bankruptcy system

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong plans to introduce its version of US-style "Chapter 11" bankruptcy provisions, a senior...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.