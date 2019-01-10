You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

SP Group launches 38 high-speed electric vehicle charging points

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

ST_20190110_POWER10_4539904.jpg
SP Group's high-speed electric vehicle charging points, consisting of 19 43kilowatt (kw) alternate current chargers and 19 50kw direct current chargers, are able to charge a mid-sized electric car within an hour.
ST PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER TAN

Singapore

ENERGY provider SP Group has rolled out its first batch of electric vehicle charging points, in time for ride-hailing firm Grab to plug into a fleet of electric cars.

The 38 points - 19 43kW alternate current (AC) chargers and 19 50kW direct current (DC) chargers - are

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Stocks

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Re-employment model remains relevant; retirement age should stay at 62: panel

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Recession likely in next 2 years
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Stocks

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

BT_20190110_MLMAG10_3664354.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Weekend

Art for all tastes at Art Week 2019

Jan 10, 2019
SME

New initiative helps SMEs digitalise from the get-go

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening