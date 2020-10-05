You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Suez warns 'hostile' Veolia bid could cost up to 10,000 jobs

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 12:30 PM

af_suez_051020.jpg
French water, waste and energy giant Suez has reaffirmed its opposition to a "hostile" bid for a stake in the company by corporate rival Veolia, warning the deal threatened up to 10,000 jobs around the world.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] French water, waste and energy giant Suez has reaffirmed its opposition to a "hostile" bid for a stake in the company by corporate rival Veolia, warning the deal threatened up to 10,000 jobs around the world.

Veolia is attempting to buy a crucial 29.9 percent stake in the firm held by power company Engie, which is backing the move.

But Suez has been trenchant in its opposition to the bid and its board made clear on Sunday that it still considered its competitor to be manoeuvring for a possible hostile takeover.

Suez chief operating officer Jean-Marc Boursier told journalists his company had come up with its estimates of job losses in 2012 when the two companies had discussed plans for closer collaboration. Up to 5,000 of the forecast lost jobs would be in France, he added.

In a brief letter to Veolia issued Sunday, the board of Suez made clear that it was still opposed to its purchase of the Engie stake.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia's UEM Sunrise's major shareholder proposes merger for it and Eco World

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"I must inform you, to our regret, that the boar of Suez considers that the proposal... remains hostile," Suez chair Philippe Varin wrote to Veolia director-general Antoine Frerot.

The statement followed a public pledge by Veolia earlier in the day not to launch a hostile bid.

"Any public bid capital bid for Suez will require a favourable response from Suez's board," it said in a statement.

Engie has likewise said it required the support of the Suez board before it will put up its 29.9 per cent Suez stake.

Veolia announced its intention to bid for its longtime rival in August. Last week, it upped its bid for Engie's stake to 3.4 billion euros (S$5.45 billion), with the new offer on the table until Monday night.

In order to get a deal over the line, Veolia had further expressed willingness to agree to a Suez demand to asset disposals of "around 5 billion euros" of international water service interests, including those of Suez in France.

If a deal does ultimately go through, it could be the catalyst for a full takeover of Suez, which provides municipal water services in many countries around the world.

But there seemed little sign that Suez would bend as it sought to "conserve in France a second player with global reach" in water and waste services, Mr Varin wrote in his response to Veolia CEO Antoine Frerot and released to the media.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold holds steady as market eyes Trump's health

US takes stake in battery-metals firm to wean itself off China

Green electricity provider to create 1,000 new jobs in UK

Oil rises more than 1% after upbeat signals from Trump doctors

Norway oil strike expands, 8% of output at risk

US refiners look to cash in on Canada's greener fuel standard

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 01:24 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down 5.7% in August; F&B dragged by caterer sector

SINGAPORE retail sales dropped 5.7 per cent on the year in August, an improvement from the 8.5 per cent year-on-year...

Oct 5, 2020 01:06 PM
Technology

Google defers in-app commission payment in India to March 2022

[BENGALURU] Alphabet Inc's Google has extended the timeline for apps on alternative payment systems to comply with...

Oct 5, 2020 12:47 PM
Government & Economy

Argentina president hopes for IMF deal 'as soon as possible'

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentina President Alberto Fernandez said on Sunday he hoped to reach an agreement with the...

Oct 5, 2020 12:36 PM
Government & Economy

Wildfires raze dozens of homes in New Zealand

[WELLINGTON] Wildfires have destroyed up to 50 homes in New Zealand, authorities announced Monday, saying it was a...

Oct 5, 2020 12:14 PM
Transport

Virgin Atlantic trials pre-flight Covid testing for air crews

[LONDON] Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd will carry out rapid pre-flight coronavirus testing for cabin crew and pilots...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Singapore property developers trading at discount, RHB keeps 'overweight'

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

NEC to buy Swiss financial software firm Avaloq for 2.05b francs

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, HC Surgical, AsiaPhos, Heeton, OKH, IReit

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.