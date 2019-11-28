You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Tata Steel locks horns with union over 3,000 job cuts

Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 6:56 AM

rk_tatasteel_281119.jpg
Indian-owned Tata Steel, which announced restructuring plans on Nov 18 in a bid to boost profitability, added the further detail on Wednesday that up to 1,600 cuts were expected in the Netherlands, 1,000 in Britain and 350 elsewhere.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Tata Steel Europe said on Wednesday it had begun talks with its workers on a "transformation programme" that involves up to 3,000 job cuts, prompting an angry response from union leaders who said the plan needed to be revised.

Indian-owned Tata Steel, which announced restructuring plans on Nov 18 in a bid to boost profitability, added the further detail on Wednesday that up to 1,600 cuts were expected in the Netherlands, 1,000 in Britain and 350 elsewhere.

About two-thirds of job losses are expected to be management and office-based roles, it said.

The restructuring follows a decision by competition regulators in June to block a joint venture with Germany's Thyssenkrupp.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Unions in Britain and the Netherlands said that after that deal collapsed, they were given a jobs guarantee until 2021, and they would expect the company to stick to that.

SEE ALSO

Tunisia's state airline to axe 400 jobs in cost-cutting plan

Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of the British steelworkers' union Community, said unionists attending Tata's talks with its European Works Council had told the company their plans were "ill-thought out, badly conceived and need to be revisited".

Tata has said their proposals are designed to ensure a long-term future, but the unions say a vision that includes plans for investment has been consistently lacking.

"It feels like the company is just managing decline and we need a significant change of direction that can inspire the workforce that they have a future," Mr Rickhuss said in an emailed statement.

Further talks are planned over the coming weeks.

The steel sector across Europe is battling surplus capacity and high costs.

ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, has idled a series of plants across Europe. It is also in conflict with the Italian government over its attempt to walk away from a 2018 deal to buy Ilva, Europe's largest steel plant.

Britain's biggest steel factory, British Steel, went into compulsory liquidation in May and is subject to a provisional agreement to be sold to Chinese steelmaker Jingye, which requires regulatory approvals if it is to go ahead. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil slips after US crude build and record production

Rio Tinto spends US$749m to expand Australian mine

Law firm Squire Patton Boggs starts commodities, shipping group with Singapore hires

South Africa to create extra space for nuclear waste

Rio Tinto's Mongolia mine plan will go ahead: minister

Oil gains, bolstered again by US-China trade talks

BREAKING

Nov 28, 2019 07:08 AM
Consumer

Slovakia bans single-use plastics from 2021

[BRATISLAVA] Slovakia banned single-use plastics as of 2021 on Wednesday, joining the European Union fight to reduce...

Nov 28, 2019 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

US to announce response to French tech tax on December 2

[WASHINGTON] Trump administration trade officials announced on Wednesday that they will offer an official response...

Nov 28, 2019 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Envoy key in Trump impeachment accused of sexual misconduct

[WASHINGTON] A US ambassador nominated by President Donald Trump who provided key testimony in his impeachment...

Nov 28, 2019 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US sanctions on French digital tax 'incomprehensible': minister

[PARIS] French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday it would be "incomprehensible" for the United...

Nov 28, 2019 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Mexico central bank cuts economic growth forecast into the red

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's central bank cuts its growth forecast for 2019 Wednesday to a range of -0.2 to 0.2 per cent,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly